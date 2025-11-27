Home / World News / Trump bars South Africa from participating in 2026 G20 summit in Miami

Trump bars South Africa from participating in 2026 G20 summit in Miami

Trump chose not to have an American delegation attend the recent summit hosted by South Africa, saying he did so because white Afrikaners were being violently persecuted

Trump
Donald Trump | Image: Bloomberg
AP West Palm Beach
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 7:40 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he is barring South Africa from participating in the Group of 20 summit next year in Miami and will "stop all payments and subsidies" to the country over its treatment of a US government representative at this year's global meeting.

Trump chose not to have an American delegation attend the recent summit hosted by South Africa, saying he did so because white Afrikaners were being violently persecuted -- a claim that South Africa, which was mired for decades in racial apartheid, has rejected as baseless.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UK Treasury chief Reeves set to raise taxes again in her second budget

Taiwan plans extra $40 billion in defence spending to counter China

36 dead so far in massive fire engulfs Hong Kong high-rise complex

US peace plan for Ukraine drew from Russian document, says report

Gold near two-week peak as tepid US data fuels Fed rate cut bets

Topics :Donald TrumpSouth AfricaG20 G20 summit

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story