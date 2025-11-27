Trump bars South Africa from participating in 2026 G20 summit in Miami

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he is barring South Africa from participating in the Group of 20 summit next year in Miami and will "stop all payments and subsidies" to the country over its treatment of a US government representative at this year's global meeting.

Trump chose not to have an American delegation attend the recent summit hosted by South Africa, saying he did so because white Afrikaners were being violently persecuted -- a claim that South Africa, which was mired for decades in racial apartheid, has rejected as baseless.