US forces to use Dominican Republic base in expanded anti-drug campaign

By Eric Martin and Jim Wyss

The Trump administration will use a Dominican Republic air base and airport in its campaign against drug cartels, strengthening cooperation in the Caribbean, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday alongside the nation’s president.

Aircraft will be refuelled, and logistical tasks will take place at the San Isidro base and Las Americas international airport near Santo Domingo, according to President Luis Abinader. He cautioned, however, that the agreement would be “technical, limited and temporary” to confront the danger narcotics traffickers pose to the island nation, which has a history of unwelcome American interventions.

“Our country faces a real threat,” Abinader said, standing beside Hegseth at the national palace in Santo Domingo. “That threat does not recognise borders or flags; it destroys families, and it has used our territory as part of its routes for decades.”

The Dominican Republic — known for its beach resorts — has long served as a major transhipment point for drugs on their way to the US and Europe. Hegseth travelled to Santo Domingo as President Donald Trump’s administration mounts the largest deployment in the region in decades to confront alleged traffickers. It comes two days after the US designated Venezuela’s so-called Cartel of the Suns as a foreign terrorist organisation. The American government says that the group is operated by senior army officers and led by President Nicolas Maduro himself, accusations that Venezuela rejects. On Tuesday, General Dan Caine, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, visited Trinidad and Tobago for high-level meetings focused on the drug threat. Trinidad, which lies just off Venezuela’s coast, has become key to the US military buildup in the region, with US warships docking in Port of Spain.