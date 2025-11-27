Home / World News / US forces to use Dominican Republic base in expanded anti-drug campaign

US forces to use Dominican Republic base in expanded anti-drug campaign

Aircraft will be refuelled and logistical tasks will take place at the San Isidro base and Las Americas international airport near Santo Domingo, according to President Luis Abinader

Pete Hegseth
Hegseth travelled to Santo Domingo as President Donald Trump’s administration mounts the largest deployment in the region in decades to confront alleged traffickers(Photo:PTI)
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 8:29 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

By Eric Martin and Jim Wyss
 
The Trump administration will use a Dominican Republic air base and airport in its campaign against drug cartels, strengthening cooperation in the Caribbean, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday alongside the nation’s president. 
Aircraft will be refuelled, and logistical tasks will take place at the San Isidro base and Las Americas international airport near Santo Domingo, according to President Luis Abinader. He cautioned, however, that the agreement would be “technical, limited and temporary” to confront the danger narcotics traffickers pose to the island nation, which has a history of unwelcome American interventions.
 
“Our country faces a real threat,” Abinader said, standing beside Hegseth at the national palace in Santo Domingo. “That threat does not recognise borders or flags; it destroys families, and it has used our territory as part of its routes for decades.”
 
The Dominican Republic — known for its beach resorts — has long served as a major transhipment point for drugs on their way to the US and Europe.
 
Hegseth travelled to Santo Domingo as President Donald Trump’s administration mounts the largest deployment in the region in decades to confront alleged traffickers. It comes two days after the US designated Venezuela’s so-called Cartel of the Suns as a foreign terrorist organisation. 
 
The American government says that the group is operated by senior army officers and led by President Nicolas Maduro himself, accusations that Venezuela rejects. 
 
On Tuesday, General Dan Caine, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, visited Trinidad and Tobago for high-level meetings focused on the drug threat. Trinidad, which lies just off Venezuela’s coast, has become key to the US military buildup in the region, with US warships docking in Port of Spain.
 
The USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, arrived in the Caribbean this month, heightening speculation that the US may be preparing to strike targets inside Venezuela, a prospect Trump himself has raised. Washington has carried out numerous strikes against alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and the Pacific Ocean, killing more than 80 people.
 
Critics say the strikes amount to extra-judicial executions. Trump defended them, saying the targets belong to international criminal organisations responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans from drug overdoses. He has alternated between suggesting he plans to expand the strikes to land, and that he plans to speak directly with Maduro.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UK Treasury chief Reeves set to raise taxes again in her second budget

Taiwan plans extra $40 billion in defence spending to counter China

36 dead so far in massive fire engulfs Hong Kong high-rise complex

US peace plan for Ukraine drew from Russian document, says report

Gold near two-week peak as tepid US data fuels Fed rate cut bets

Topics :Donald TrumpDominican RepublicDrug traffickingDonald Trump administrationUS Defence Secretary

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 8:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story