Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 10:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump aide meets Imran Khan's sons, calls for end to political prosecutions

Trump aide meets Imran Khan's sons, calls for end to political prosecutions

Grenell posted a photo with Imran Khan's elder son Sulaiman Isa and his second son Kasim Khan, writing that he loved hanging out with them

Richard Grenell

Richard Grenell, US President Donald Trump's envoy for special missions, on Tuesday (local time) met the sons of jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan. Image: X@RichardGrenell

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Richard Grenell, US President Donald Trump's envoy for special missions, on Tuesday (local time) met the sons of jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in California and once again called for the former Pakistani Prime Minister's release, terming his arrest a case of "political prosecution."

Grenell posted a photo with Imran Khan's elder son Sulaiman Isa and his second son Kasim Khan, writing that he "loved hanging out" with them and welcoming them to California.

In a post on X, Grenell wrote, "Welcome to California, my friends. I loved hanging out with you today. Sulaiman and @Kasim_Khan_1999, you must stay strong. There are millions of people around the world who are sick of political prosecutions. You are not alone."

 

Grenell's latest comments come amid continued criticism from PTI leaders and rights activists over Khan's detention conditions in Adiala Jail, where he has been imprisoned since August 2023.

This is not the first time the former US ambassador has supported Imran Khan. In an interview with Newsmax during Trump's election campaign, Grenell stated that the US had "a much better relationship with Pakistan" during the Trump administration, when Khan was in office.

Also Read

Jerome Powell and Donald Trump, Powell, Trump

Trump calls Fed's Powell a 'numbskull', says he will be out in 8 months

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump slaps 19% tariffs on Philippines, Indonesia; US to face zero duties

Donald Trump, Trump

War between India, Pakistan was probably going to end up nuclear: Trump

Donald Trump, Trump

Obama office rejects Trump's 'treason' charge as weak distraction attempt

Donald Trump, Trump

China trip 'not too distant', says Trump amid easing trade tensions

He described Khan as a political outsider with a common-sense approach, drawing parallels between Khan's arrest and the legal challenges faced by Donald Trump in the US.

"We had a much better relationship with Pakistan during the Trump administration when a guy named Imran Khan was the leader of Pakistan. That's because Imran Khan was an outsider. He was a former cricket player and actually the captain of the Pakistani national cricket team. He wasn't a politician, and he spoke in very common-sense language. He and Donald Trump had a very good relationship," Grenell said.

"I'd like to see Imran Khan be released from jail. He's currently in prison, facing many of the same allegations as President Trump, where the ruling party put him in prison and created some sort of corruption and false allegations," he added.

Meanwhile, PTI continues to raise concerns over Khan's prison conditions. As per a Dawn report, PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram said at a press conference on Friday that Khan is being held in a "death cell," with no access to books, television, or newspapers.

"Despite being a former prime minister, Khan was denied both his status and even the basic rights of an ordinary prisoner, which was a matter of grave concern, as he was the country's most popular leader, and the entire nation was deeply worried about his well-being and safety," Akram said.

He warned that the ongoing political and judicial pressure, coupled with poor prison conditions, was pushing Pakistan towards a "constitutional and humanitarian crisis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

SharePoint breach cast shadow on Microsoft's cybersecurity revamp

Tesla, Tesla logo

Tesla's California EV sales fall for 7th straight quarter amid weak demand

Starbucks

Starbucks launches free study rooms in China to lure back customers

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Chinese hackers exploit Microsoft flaw, breach US nuclear agency systems

Formula 1

Formula 1 renewable energy shift drives 26% drop in carbon footprint

Topics : Donald Trump Imran Khan Trump govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayPaytm Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayIndia US Trade DealUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon