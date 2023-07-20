Home / World News / Pakistan is not providing weapons, ammunition to Ukraine: Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan is not providing weapons, ammunition to Ukraine: Bilawal Bhutto

Bilawal made the remarks at a joint press appearance with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba after the two held detailed talks on matters of mutual and bilateral interests

Press Trust of India Islamabad
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 6:56 PM IST
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said that Pakistan was not supplying weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, as he called for a peaceful resolution of hostilities between Russia and the eastern European country.

Bilawal made the remarks at a joint press appearance with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba after the two held detailed talks on matters of mutual and bilateral interests.

He said the two sides discussed the situation in Ukraine and Pakistan shared with the foreign minister "our deep concern at the prevailing situation and offered our condolences on the loss of precious lives and immense human suffering".

Responding to a query, Bilawal said that "Pakistan is not providing any weapons to Ukraine".

Bilawal also said that Pakistan believed that prolonged conflict brings immense hardship and suffering to the civilian populations and hoped that peace would prevail so that the people of Ukraine and Russia can enjoy peace dividends.

"In our meeting, I emphasised the importance of peaceful resolution of disputes and conflicts through dialogue and engagement, and Pakistan's readiness to support peace initiatives which can bring peace to the region, he said.

He said in a gesture of solidarity with the people of Ukraine and despite Pakistan's own economic challenges, it has sent humanitarian assistance.

Bilawal said Pakistan is located in a volatile region and understands how long standing regional conflicts can endanger the collective security.

He said the Ukraine conflict has also brought difficulties for developing countries and the Global South, particularly in terms of fuel, food and fertilizers shortages.

"Pakistan is no exception. We, therefore, have a vested interest in promoting peace and reconciliation. We hope for a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, he said.

He also appreciated the Ukrainian government for its principled stance in supporting the resolution on countering religious hatred constituting incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence at the Human Rights Council in Geneva on 12th July.

Bilawal said joint efforts would be made to strengthen the bilateral relationship. "We resolve to move forward in fostering cooperation and friendship between the peoples of Pakistan and Ukraine, he said.

He also wished to further expand cooperation to all areas of mutual benefit. "In our meeting today, we agreed on the importance of regular dialogue and engagement to further strengthen our bilateral ties. We have also agreed to hold meetings of various institutional mechanisms in due course, he said.

On his part, Kuleba said that Ukraine would be looking forward to economic cooperation with Pakistan, including boosting trade and digitisation of state services.

Kuleba is here on his first visit to Pakistan, which is the first-ever ministerial visit from Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries in 1993. He will also meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 6:56 PM IST

