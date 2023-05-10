Home / World News / Pakistan keen to pay for more Russian oil imports with Chinese Yuan

Pakistan keen to pay for more Russian oil imports with Chinese Yuan

Pakistan's first cargo of Russian oil will arrive within a month, and was purchased at a discount, a spokesman in the energy ministry's petroleum division said in response to questions

Bloomberg
Pakistan keen to pay for more Russian oil imports with Chinese Yuan

3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 10:36 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Faseeh Mangi and Stephen Stapczynski

Pakistan has placed an order for a single cargo of Russian oil, but is keen for a long-term deal to buy the crude in Chinese currency, according to the country’s power minister.
The payment for the first shipment has been made in US dollars but Pakistan would like further purchases to be in made in yuan, given the nation has a currency swap arrangement with China, Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan said in an interview late last week.
“We hope that if this becomes a long-term arrangement, it’ll become a rupee and Chinese currency transaction,” he said. “And perhaps that currency swap needs to become larger in order for us to take advantage of other opportunities that might arise.”

Such a deal would dovetail with Russia’s desire to move away from using the dollar or euros for its exports and China’s ambitions to take the yuan global to chip away at the greenback’s dominance. It would also offer some relief to Pakistan, which is heavily reliant on energy imports and is trying to revive a stalled $6.5 billion bailout package with the International Monetary Fund to avoid a default.
Pakistan’s first cargo of Russian oil will arrive within a month, and was purchased at a discount, a spokesman in the energy ministry’s petroleum division said in response to questions.

China and India — the biggest importers of Russian oil — have been increasingly using yuan, rubles or UAE dirhams to pay for shipments. It’s unclear if Indian refiners have been using rupees, but Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said this month that the Kremlin now had too much of the Indian currency that it couldn’t use.
The use of the yuan in global trade, while still minuscule compared with the dollar, appears to be gaining traction. Brazilian hardwood pulp producer Suzano SA is considering selling its products to China in yuan, and Bangladesh recently agreed with Russia to settle a $300 million payment related to the building of a nuclear plant near Dhaka in renminbi, officials familiar with the matter said.   

Pakistan has been trying to restart bailout talks with the IMF for about six months. The multilateral lender has expressed reservations about a plan to raise fuel prices for the wealthy to finance a subsidy for those on lower incomes, Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Tuesday.
The South Asian nation’s energy crisis isn’t as severe as last year because of weaker demand for electricity caused by relatively cool weather and higher power prices, according to Minister Khan. That’s put the country in a better position ahead of peak demand over summer, with Pakistan being able to produce more electricity from oil it’s stockpiled recently and with additional coal generation coming on stream, he said.

The government is also expected to soon approve a plan for Saudi Arabia to build an oil refinery in Pakistan, Khan said. The two countries agreed in principle to set up the facility in 2018. 

Also Read

EAM defends India's move to import Russian oil; says Europe imports more

China's share in India's import basket declines to 13.79% in FY23: Govt

UK announces new tranche of sanctions against Russia over Ukraine war

Sale of petroleum products halves in Pakistan, high inflation to blame

India's Russian oil imports cross 1 million barrels a day in December

US-China shares deeply complicated, consequential relationship: Blinken

Twitter gets new DM feature; voice and video chat to be added soon: Musk

Imran Khan to face Pakistan court after his arrest sparks violence

ONGC to get dividend from Russian field; repatriation of income an issue

Imran's party abandoned politics to join 'tribe of terrorists': Pak min

Topics :Pakistan RussiaChinaOil importsRussia Oil production

First Published: May 10 2023 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story