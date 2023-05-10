Twitter gets new DM feature; voice and video chat to be added soon: Musk

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced on Wednesday that users can now directly reply to any message in the thread with emojis.

Musk further added that the micro-blogging site will soon introduce voice and video chat on its platform in the coming days for better communication. This feature was not available earlier. The new voice and video chat feature will let users interact with people from across the globe without sharing contact numbers.







With latest version of app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just most recent) and use any emoji reaction.



Release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen tomorrow. This will grow in sophistication rapidly. The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2023 "With the latest version of the app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just the most recent) and use any emoji reaction. Release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen tomorrow. This will grow in sophistication rapidly. The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if there was a gun to my head. Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number." Musk tweeted.

The feature for direct messaging will be available for use starting May 11.

On Monday Musk announced that Twitter is going to remove dormant accounts with 'no activity for several years.'

"We're purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see followers count drop." Musk tweeted.

Twitter made headlines in April when several celebrities lost blue tick from their accounts.

"On April 1, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified check marks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue," Twitter said in a post in March.