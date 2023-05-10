Home / World News / Twitter gets new DM feature; voice and video chat to be added soon: Musk

Twitter gets new DM feature; voice and video chat to be added soon: Musk

The feature for direct messaging will be available for use starting May 11

BS Web Team New De
Twitter gets new DM feature; voice and video chat to be added soon: Musk

2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 9:57 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced on Wednesday that users can now directly reply to any message in the thread with emojis.

Musk further added that the micro-blogging site will soon introduce voice and video chat on its platform in the coming days for better communication. This feature was not available earlier. The new voice and video chat feature will let users interact with people from across the globe without sharing contact numbers.
 
"With the latest version of the app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just the most recent) and use any emoji reaction. Release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen tomorrow. This will grow in sophistication rapidly. The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if there was a gun to my head. Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number." Musk tweeted.

With latest version of app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just most recent) and use any emoji reaction.

Release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen tomorrow. This will grow in sophistication rapidly. The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2023


The feature for direct messaging will be available for use starting May 11.

On Monday Musk announced that Twitter is going to remove dormant accounts with 'no activity for several years.'

"We're purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see followers count drop." Musk tweeted.

Twitter made headlines in April when several celebrities lost blue tick from their accounts.

"On April 1, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified check marks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue," Twitter said in a post in March.

Also Read

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

Is Elon Musk mismanaging Twitter?

How to update Aadhaar card for free, here's all you need to know

Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay

TMS Ep307: Elon Musk & Twitter, B-schools, Markets, FTX's implosion

Imran Khan to face Pakistan court after his arrest sparks violence

ONGC to get dividend from Russian field; repatriation of income an issue

Imran's party abandoned politics to join 'tribe of terrorists': Pak min

Imran Khan's party claims police raided PTI leader Usman Dar's residence

LIVE: Imran Khan will not be brough to court, hearing at custody location

Topics :Elon MuskTwitterBS Web Reports

First Published: May 10 2023 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story