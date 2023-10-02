Home / World News / Pakistan launches anti-polio vaccine drive targeting 44 mn children

Pakistan launches anti-polio vaccine drive targeting 44 mn children

The campaign was taking place under heavy security. The government deployed police and security forces to ensure the safety of the inoculation drive workers

AP Islamabad

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 6:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Pakistan launched its second nationwide anti-polio campaign of the year Monday in an effort to inoculate 44 million children under the age of 5 amid signs the country was close to eradicating the disease.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul-Haq-Kakar launched the five-day vaccination campaign in the capital, Islamabad, and urged parents in a televised address to cooperate with the 350,000 health workers who are going door-to-door to administer vaccine drops to children.

The campaign was taking place under heavy security. The government deployed police and security forces to ensure the safety of the inoculation drive workers.

Vaccine providers and the police assigned to protect them have been attacked during past anti-polio campaigns, which militants falsely claimed were a Western conspiracy to sterilise children.

Pakistan has registered two new polio cases since January, a blow to the goal of eradicating a disease that affects the nervous system and can cause severe paralysis in children.

Pakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world where polio continues to threaten the health and well-being of children.

Pakistan came close to eradicating polio in 2021, when only one case was reported, and last year reported about two dozen cases.

The cases so far this year were reported from northwestern Pakistan bordering Afghanistan, where the Taliban rulers last week launched a four-day polio vaccine drive targeted at children under 5. The health ministry said 11 million children were inoculated.

In 2022, only two polio cases were reported from Afghanistan, raising hopes for the eradication of disease. Five cases have been reported so far this year.

Before taking control of Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban had barred UN-organised vaccination teams from doing door-to-door campaigns in parts of the country under their control. The group apparently was suspicious the team members could be spies for the previous government or the West.

Also Read

Strengthen routine immunisation, focus on unvaccinated children: WHO

Nearly 1.5 mn to be covered under pulse polio immunisation drive in Haryana

DMRC sets up pulse polio booths at 18 metro stations; check list here

ICMR to explore vaccine against 'WHO Blueprint Priority Pathogens': Govt

WHO extends travel restrictions on Pak for 3 months amid polio breakout

Private sector desperate to take migrants despite negative narrative: UN

Nepal's tourism bounces back, receives nearly 700,000 tourists in 9 months

China's 2024 lunar mission Chang'e-6 to carry payload from Pakistan

Pakistan's inflation rises to 31.4% in Sept amid high energy prices

COP28: BASIC countries demand equity at centre of Global Stocktake

Topics :Pakistan polioVaccine

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains

Next Story