Pakistani man extradited to US for plotting attack at Jewish centre in NYC

A Pakistani citizen has been extradited from Canada to the United States to face charges of attempting to carry out a terrorist attack on a Jewish centre in New York City

The accused, 20-year-old Muhammad Shahzeb Khan—also known as Shahzeb Jadoon—allegedly plotted to carry out a mass shooting in support of the Islamic State (ISIS). The planned attack was scheduled for October 7, 2024, coinciding with the first anniversary of the 2023 Hamas attack on Israel.

In a post on X, Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel said that Khan intended to travel from Canada to New York to execute the attack at a Jewish centre in Brooklyn. He was arrested by Canadian authorities on September 4, 2024 in Ormstown, Quebec, approximately 12 miles from the US-Canada border.

