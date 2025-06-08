Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / FBI Director Kash Patel warns Los Angeles protesters against hitting cops

FBI Director Kash Patel warns Los Angeles protesters against hitting cops

Immigration authorities and demonstrators have clashed for two days in the Los Angeles area, with unrest beginning Friday after dozens of people were detained by federal immigration agents

Kash Patel

Hit a cop, you're going to jail doesn't matter where you came from, how you got here, or what movement speaks to you: Kash Patel | Photo: X@FBIDirectorKash

Press Trust of India New York
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

FBI Director Kash Patel has warned protesters facing off with US immigration authorities in Los Angeles that anyone who hits a policeman will be going to jail.

Immigration authorities and demonstrators have clashed for two days in the Los Angeles area, with unrest beginning Friday after dozens of people were detained by federal immigration agents across different locations. The arrests come amid the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration, which has involved waves of raids and deportations across the country.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that "1,000 rioters surrounded a federal law enforcement building and assaulted Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, slashed tyres, and defaced buildings."  "Hit a cop, you're going to jail doesn't matter where you came from, how you got here, or what movement speaks to you. If the local police force won't back our men and women on the thin blue line, we @FBI will," Patel posted on X on Saturday night.

 

Patel's remarks, however, prompted some social media users to point out the different stance taken by the Trump administration on the January 6 rioters hundreds of whom were pardoned by President Donald Trump.

"Unless you're doing it for (Donald) Trump, one user responded to Patel's comment, with another adding, Unless you are trying to overturn an election.

Also Read

Kristi Noem, secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security

US ends Temporary Protected Status for Nepal, grants 60-day transition

Gold

Xi-Trump call signals thaw in tensions; gold dips 1%, silver at 13-yr high

Donald Trump, US President

Trump speaks with Xi over tariffs amid stalled talks between US, China

Premiumlive-in, couples, marriage, house, shopping, festive season, sale, spending, earnings, work, gender, discrimination, women, patriarchy

Six financial planning tips to help couples build wealth, secure future

Donald Trump, Trump, Elon Musk

Elon Musk freezes Trump's last $100 million as alliance hits a rough patch

During the violent insurrection at the US Capitol in 2021, more than 140 police officers were injured.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to Paramount, a city in Los Angeles County, after the protests on Friday.

Trump criticised the city's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass in a post on his Truth Social platform, calling them "incompetent". He also said protesters would no longer be allowed to wear masks.

Officials from the Trump administration described protesters as lawless rioters.

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said protesters would not slow ICE agents down and cautioned rioters.

"If you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Noem wrote in an X post.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said the agency is seeking information regarding the identity of those throwing rocks at vehicles conducting critical law enforcement operations.

ICE has arrested a total of 118 people in Los Angeles in connection with suspected immigration violations last week, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

dockside, crane

UK's timeline for US deal too ambitious, says ex-trade advisor Falconer

US senate, White house, United states

Trump officials seek to end school desegregation orders; parents push back

China-Philippines, China Philippines flag

Chinese ship runs aground near Philippine-held island in South China Sea

Miguel-Uribe-

Colombian prez candidate Miguel Uribe critical after assassination bid

Los Angeles protests

Why is Los Angeles protesting, and why did Trump activate National Guard?

Topics : United States Los Angeles Donald Trump administration Federal Bureau of Investigation US immigration law

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon