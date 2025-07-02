Home / World News / IMF to provide Sri Lanka $350 million after fourth review of bailout

IMF to provide Sri Lanka $350 million after fourth review of bailout

The reforms that were imposed on the IMF's insistence have led to economic hardships, which the global lender said were a must to ensure growth and stability

IMF, International Monetary Fund
The facility helped Sri Lanka revive its bankrupt economy by building its reserves and successfully negotiating debt restructuring with external creditors. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 10:42 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The IMF has completed the fourth review of Sri Lanka's $ 2.9 billion bailout programme, allowing the country to draw a $ 350 million tranche from the four-year facility.

Amid the island's unprecedented economic crisis, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in March 2023 approved a nearly $ 3 billion facility to assist Sri Lanka's efforts to durably restore macroeconomic stability by restoring fiscal and debt sustainability. 

ALSO READ: IMF's Gopinath praises Lanka's economic reforms, urges sustained momentum 

The facility helped Sri Lanka revive its bankrupt economy by building its reserves and successfully negotiating debt restructuring with external creditors.

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed the Fourth review under the 48-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement, allowing the authorities to draw SDR254 million (about $ 350 million)," the global lender said in a statement.

This brings the total IMF financial support disbursed so far to SDR1.27 billion (about $ 1.74 billion). 

The reforms that were imposed on the IMF's insistence have led to economic hardships, which the global lender said were a must to ensure growth and stability.

The unpopular measures led to the change of government in 2024.

The current government led by the National People's Power, which had been critical of the IMF-prescribed reforms and had vowed to review them, continues to stay on course with the IMF programme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UPenn to ban transgender athletes from women's sports after govt settlement

Dalai Lama says Trust will decide his reincarnation, rules out China's role

Asian stocks waver, dollar sags under weight of US tariffs, Fed uncertainty

Republicans race toward final vote on US tax bill, daring critics to oppose

QUAD foreign ministers concerned about East and South China sea situation

Topics :IMFsri lankaBankruptcyeconomy

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story