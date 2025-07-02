IMF to provide Sri Lanka $350 million after fourth review of bailout

The IMF has completed the fourth review of Sri Lanka's $ 2.9 billion bailout programme, allowing the country to draw a $ 350 million tranche from the four-year facility.

Amid the island's unprecedented economic crisis, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in March 2023 approved a nearly $ 3 billion facility to assist Sri Lanka's efforts to durably restore macroeconomic stability by restoring fiscal and debt sustainability.

The facility helped Sri Lanka revive its bankrupt economy by building its reserves and successfully negotiating debt restructuring with external creditors.

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed the Fourth review under the 48-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement, allowing the authorities to draw SDR254 million (about $ 350 million)," the global lender said in a statement.