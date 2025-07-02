Dalai Lama says Trust will decide his reincarnation, rules out China's role

Ahead of his 90th birthday, the Dalai Lama has once again publicly reaffirmed that the authority to recognise his reincarnation rests solely with the Gaden Phodrang Trust established by him, not with any external political power, including China.

In a statement released on Tuesday, May 25, the Buddhist leader said the institution of the Dalai Lama would continue, following widespread appeals from Tibetan communities and Buddhist practitioners across Asia. “I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue,” he said. “I have received messages from Tibetans in Tibet and abroad, as well as from followers of Tibetan Buddhism across the Himalayan region, Mongolia, the Russian Federation, and even mainland China.”

China wants authority to choose next Dalai Lama The 14th Dalai Lama, born Lhamo Dhondup in 1935, was identified at the age of two through a traditional process involving visions, omens, and ritual testing. That same process, embedded in the Buddhist belief, has been challenged by China, which claims it holds final authority over all reincarnations of Tibetan religious figures. “In order (for the) Chinese government to take responsibility for reincarnation in general, particularly me, first, Chinese communists should accept the theory of rebirth,” the Dalai Lama had remarked in 2017. ALSO READ: Dalai Lama nears 90th birthday: Who will choose the next Buddhist leader?

Gaden Phodrang Trust to oversee succession In today's statement, the Dalai Lama referenced a 2011 meeting, where he had already outlined the succession process. In that statement, he said the responsibility for identifying a future Dalai Lama would rest exclusively with the Gaden Phodrang Trust, the official body associated with his office, and would involve consultation with senior lamas of the Tibetan Buddhist traditions and other established spiritual mechanisms. ALSO READ: 'Voice for the Voiceless' explores the Dalai Lama's Tibetan destiny China's claims on Dalai Lama tradition The Chinese government passed the State Religious Affairs Bureau Order No. 5 in 2007, which requires all reincarnations of Tibetan Buddhist lamas—including the Dalai Lama—to be approved by the Communist Party. This law gives the government full authority over a centuries-old religious tradition, stating that reincarnations must follow a process of search and identification within China, lot-drawing from a golden urn, and final approval by the central government. He reiterated, “The Gaden Phodrang Trust has sole authority to recognise the future reincarnation; no one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter.”