Pakistan's 'Beep' messaging app launch raises citizen concerns: Here's why

Pakistan is all set to launch its own ‘home-developed’ messaging platform, "Beep Pakistan," initially for government employees with plans for a wider public rollout, according to a report by Al Jazeera. This initiative follows growing concerns about WhatsApp's performance in the country, which some users attribute to possible internet restrictions.

Officials highlight the app's strong security features and data privacy, positioning it as a more secure alternative to foreign platforms.

Beep Pakistan to be launched in 45 days for public

State Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khwaja was quoted by the report as saying that the app is designed robustly enough to eventually offer it to the general public if desired. Haque, who heads the National Assembly’s standing committee on IT, noted that the government plans to roll out the application to all its employees within the next 45 days.

Although previously referred to as a "WhatsApp killer," the government now emphasises that Beep Pakistan is not intended to compete with existing platforms. Instead, it is presented as a tool to protect sensitive information and enhance digital sovereignty.

The push for a domestic messaging app follows a December 2019 incident where Pakistani officials were targeted by Pegasus spyware, raising concerns about WhatsApp's security. While the government denies plans to ban WhatsApp, the promotion of Beep Pakistan indicates a preference for a homegrown solution.

The former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government announced the app in 2021.

Amid disruptions and bans across all social media platforms, Pakistan announced the development of the Beep app in August 2023. Government officials are reportedly already using the app for internal communications. Development officially began on July 27.

Why are Pakistani citizens anxious about the new messaging platform?



According to a report by the Times of India, critics view the app as part of a broader government strategy to control online discourse and restrict information access. The recent disruptions to WhatsApp, along with the development of Beep Pakistan, have raised concerns about the government’s commitment to a free and open internet. Digital rights advocates suspect that the country’s testing and deployment of an internet firewall, aimed at suppressing dissent and limiting free speech, might be contributing to these disruptions.

In recent months, users have lodged complaints with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) about internet throttling and reported difficulties in accessing multimedia content on WhatsApp such as images, documents, and voice notes.

According to Beep Pakistan’s privacy policy as reported by Al Jazeera, the application will collect various information about the device used to access it, such as location, connection information, and Internet Protocol (IP) addresses, among other data.

Additionally, the privacy policy states that this information will be stored on local servers at the National Telecom Corporation (NTC), the official telecom and information communications technology provider to the government of Pakistan.

The privacy policy assures that personal information will not be shared, rented, or sold to other parties and will only be stored on NTC local servers. However, it also notes that the app would be legally obligated to disclose relevant personal information if required by law.