Pakistan's donkey population rises to 5.9 million in FY23-24: Survey

Pakistan's population of donkeys has increased by 1.72 per cent to reach 5.9 million during the fiscal year 2023-24, according to the latest official data on the livestock in the agrarian country.

The Pakistan Economic Survey (PES) 2023-24, which highlights the key economic achievements in the outgoing fiscal year, was launched on Tuesday. It showed the donkey population has been increasing.

The data shows that the population of the "beasts of burden" was 5.5 million in 2019-2020, 5.6 million in 2020-21, 5.7 million in 2021-22, and 5.8 million in 2022-23, while it jumped to 5.9 million in 2023-24.

However, horses and mules, the close cousins of donkeys, were less fortunate, and there has been no change in their numbers for the last five years, which remained at 0.4 million and 0.2 million, respectively.

Donkeys may be the last hope for many Pakistanis, especially those living in the countryside, where the rural economy is closely associated with the animals.

The survey unveiled by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb also provided details of other livestock, showing that the cattle population increased to 57.5 million, buffalo to 46.3 million, sheep to 32.7 million, and goats to 87 million.

However, the number of camels in Pakistan, which remained stagnant for four years, has increased to 1.2 million from 1.1 million during the past fiscal year.

Rearing of animals is the backbone of Pakistan's rural economy, with more than 8 million rural families deeply engaged in livestock production.

As per the PES 2023-24, livestock, which accounts for 60.84 per cent of the agricultural sector and 14.63 per cent of GDP, grew by 3.89 per cent in 2023-24, up from 3.70 per cent last year.

The gross value addition of the livestock sector has shown an increase, rising to Rs 5,804 billion in 2023-24 from Rs 5,587 billion in 2022-23, marking a growth rate of 3.9 per cent.

In the broader economic landscape, the livestock sector has solidified its position as the primary driver of agricultural growth, comprising approximately 60.84 per cent of the agricultural value added and 14.63 per cent of the national GDP during FY2024.