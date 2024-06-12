Home / World News / EU to impose up to 25% additional tariffs on imported Chinese EVs

EU to impose up to 25% additional tariffs on imported Chinese EVs

The move comes as European automakers are being challenged by an influx of lower-cost EVs from Chinese rivals

BYD
BYD(Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 11:39 AM IST
The European Commission will notify car makers on Wednesday that it will provisionally apply additional duties of up to 25 per cent on imported Chinese electric vehicles from next month, the Financial Times reported citing people familiar with the matter.
 
The EU is expected to disclose the tariffs due to what it says are excessive subsidies, FT added.
 

The EU and China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
 
Less than a month after Washington quadrupled duties for Chinese EVs to 100 per cent, Brussels is expected to set almost certainly far lower tariffs for imports from Chinese makers such as BYD and Geely as well as western producers such as Tesla that export cars from China to Europe.
 
BYD, Geely, SAIC and Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters queries on the report.
 
The move comes as European automakers are being challenged by an influx of lower-cost EVs from Chinese rivals.
 
China has rebuked the EU over the anti-subsidy investigation, urged cooperation and lobbied individual EU countries, but not fully spelt out what its response to tariffs would be.

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

