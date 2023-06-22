Home / World News / Pakistan's ex-aviation minister arrested in relation to May 9 riots case

Pakistan's ex-aviation minister arrested in relation to May 9 riots case

The authorities had been searching for Ghulam Sarwar Khan for more than a month in connection to the May 9 violence case, since his name has been suspected among others

ANI Asia
Pakistan's ex-aviation minister arrested in relation to May 9 riots case

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 1:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan's Former Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan was arrested in relation to the May 9 incident on Wednesday, according to a Police official, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Rawalpindi Police Spokesperson Inspector Sajjadul Hassan confirmed that the ex-minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan was arrested during a joint raid executed by Pindi and the capital police.

The police added that during the raid, the police also took former National Assembly member Mansoor Hayat Khan and ex-Punjab MPA Ammar Siddique Khan into custody, as per Dawn.

Officials have reported that the former Aviation Minister, appointed during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) era and others arrested have been transferred to a police station in Taxila.

The authorities had been searching for Ghulam Sarwar Khan for more than a month in connection to the May 9 violence case, since his name has been suspected among others, according to Dawn.

Unlike other leaders, Former Minister Sarwar has not announced his departure from the PTI or resigned from any party position.

A Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court issues a non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Khan and several other former and current party leaders in cases related to May 9 riots, reported Dawn.

During the riots, at least eight people were killed and over 290 injured after the National Accountability Bureau arrested the PTI chief in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Also Read

Sale of petroleum products halves in Pakistan, high inflation to blame

Historical trail of Pakistan's powerful military enterprise: Explainer

2020 Delhi riots case: Court pulls up SI for incomplete investigation

2020 Delhi riots: Court adjourns case with warning to prosecution

Key January 6 riots witness says lawyer sought to influence testimony

PM Modi invites Micron to boost semiconductor manufacturing in India

Iraq president ratifies record $152 bn budget, IMF says 'too rosy'

Google Doodle celebrates Dragon Boat Festival 2023, details inside

After yrs of ties, US-India partnership deep, expansive: Jill Biden

From marinated millets to stuffed mushrooms, White House menu for PM Modi

Topics :Pakistan violence

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story