Pakistan's ex-aviation minister arrested in relation to May 9 riots case

Pakistan's Former Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan was arrested in relation to the May 9 incident on Wednesday, according to a Police official, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Rawalpindi Police Spokesperson Inspector Sajjadul Hassan confirmed that the ex-minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan was arrested during a joint raid executed by Pindi and the capital police.

The police added that during the raid, the police also took former National Assembly member Mansoor Hayat Khan and ex-Punjab MPA Ammar Siddique Khan into custody, as per Dawn.

Officials have reported that the former Aviation Minister, appointed during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) era and others arrested have been transferred to a police station in Taxila.

The authorities had been searching for Ghulam Sarwar Khan for more than a month in connection to the May 9 violence case, since his name has been suspected among others, according to Dawn.

Unlike other leaders, Former Minister Sarwar has not announced his departure from the PTI or resigned from any party position.

A Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court issues a non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Khan and several other former and current party leaders in cases related to May 9 riots, reported Dawn.

During the riots, at least eight people were killed and over 290 injured after the National Accountability Bureau arrested the PTI chief in the Al-Qadir Trust case.