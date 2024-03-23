Pakistan to bid for non-permanent seat on UN Security Council for 2025-26

Pakistan has formally launched its bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for a two-year term from 2025 to 2026, a media report said on Saturday with a promise to contribute meaningfully" to the council's mandate for international peace and security.

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to UN Ambassador Munir Akram formally announced the cash-strapped country's candidacy at a reception organised in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations at the UN on Thursday, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Seeking support from the international community for Pakistan's UNSC bid, Ambassador Akram expressed confidence in Pakistan's ability to "contribute meaningfully to the UNSC's mandate for international peace and security".

The reception, which was held at the Pakistani Mission to the UN in New York, was attended by UN General Assembly (UNGA) President Dennis Francis, top diplomats from the UN permanent missions and others, the report said.

The envoy emphasised Pakistan's consistent efforts to champion the causes of the Global South and promote cooperative multilateralism. He also highlighted the country's contributions to the UN, the report said.

Akram said Pakistan's foreign policy is rooted in the principles of the UN Charter, including the non-use or threat of force in international relations, respect for sovereignty, and territorial integrity, right to self-determination and non-interference in internal affairs of states.

He mentioned Pakistan's services to key UN bodies, including the UNSC, Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Human Rights Council and Group of 77 besides the country's significant contributions to UN peacekeeping missions, with over 200,000 service members, serving in 46 missions worldwide, the report said.