Home / World News / Pakistan to issue new currency notes to combat counterfeit currencies

Pakistan to issue new currency notes to combat counterfeit currencies

It is the right step to ensure the integrity of Pakistan's monetary system but will this include demonetisation has to be seen, said Sohail Farooq of the Capital Investment

Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India Karachi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 10:53 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Pakistan's central bank has announced that it will introduce new currency notes with enhanced security features to deal with the menace of counterfeit currencies in the cash-strapped country.

The Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmed told the media here that the currency notes will be incorporated with advanced international security features, including distinct security numbers and design to modernise the Pakistani currency.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Ahmed also said the transition would be gradual so that Pakistan does not face disruption and public panic problems as has been witnessed in some other countries in the past.

However, some financial experts wonder whether the introduction of new currency notes could also include demonetisation of the Rs 5,000 or higher denomination notes to combat the counterfeit and black money market.

According to experts, cash-strapped Pakistan's economy is influenced a lot by the illegal use of black money which is easier due to the circulation of higher denomination notes.

It is the right step to ensure the integrity of Pakistan's monetary system but will this include demonetisation has to be seen, said Sohail Farooq of the Capital Investment.

He confirmed there had been a rise in the use of counterfeit currency notes in the market, concerning the central bank.

If new currency notes are circulated, it will ensure reliability in circulation and also give businesses confidence, he said.

Another banker said the central bank must just ensure there is no inconvenience to the public and businesses during the implementation of the new currency.

Also Read

Now you can post videos with text captions on Instagram Notes: How it works

E-commerce platforms can't become haven for counterfeiters: Delhi HC

Instagram testing personalised options for responding to Notes: Details

Rs 2,000 notes: List of 19 RBI regional banks to exchange currency

Google rolls-out experimental 'Notes' feature for search in India: Details

Indian student who went missing at Purdue University confirmed dead

Everything to know about Musk's Neuralink and its first human brain implant

US starts 5-week H1-B visas renewal drive, to accept 20,000 applications

US, Chinese officials hold over 12-hour meet in Bangkok: White House

North Korea fired cruise missiles in 3rd launch of such weapons this month

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Pakistan governmentPakistan currency marketcurrency notesCounterfeiters

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story