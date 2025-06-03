Home / World News / Pakistani TikTok influencer Sana Yousaf, 17, shot dead at home in Islamabad

Pakistani TikTok influencer Sana Yousaf, 17, shot dead at home in Islamabad

The police later announced they had arrested a suspect and recovered the murder weapon, as well as Yousaf's iPhone, reported Express Tribune

Pakistani TikTok star Sana Yousaf
Pakistani TikTok star Sana Yousaf (Photo: Instagram)
Rahul Goreja
Jun 03 2025 | 10:01 PM IST
Seventeen-year-old Pakistani TikTok star Sana Yousaf was shot dead, allegedly by a relative, inside her home in Islamabad on Monday.
 
Hours after the incident, Islamabad Police announced that they had arrested a suspect and recovered the murder weapon, along with Sana’s iPhone, reported Pakistani newspaper Express Tribune.
 
According to reports from Samaa TV and Express Tribune, Yousaf was shot at close range by a relative. Police sources revealed that the suspect had spoken with her outside the house before entering and opening fire.
 
A police officer told Express Tribune, “The suspect entered the home, fired multiple shots, and then fled.” Sana was reportedly shot twice at point-blank range and died instantly.
 
Her body was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for autopsy.
 

Guest may have been the attacker

 
Samaa TV reported that the attacker may have been a guest at Yousaf’s residence. “Sana Yousaf, originally from Upper Chitral and living in Sector G-13, Islamabad, was fatally shot by a guest who came to visit her. The assailant escaped immediately, and police have launched a manhunt to locate the suspect,” the channel said, citing police sources.
 

Who was Sana Yousaf?

 
Born on 2 June 2008, Yousaf hailed from Chitral in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The daughter of a local social activist, she used her social media platforms to highlight issues related to women’s rights, cultural heritage, and education, particularly targeting younger audiences.
 
Over time, she cultivated a significant online following, with more than half a million followers on Instagram.
 
According to Firstpost, Sana was in her first year of medical studies.

Topics: TikTok Pakistanis Social Media Pakistan

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 10:01 PM IST

