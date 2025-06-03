Pakistani TikTok influencer Sana Yousaf, 17, shot dead at home in Islamabad

Seventeen-year-old Pakistani TikTok star Sana Yousaf was shot dead, allegedly by a relative, inside her home in Islamabad on Monday.

Hours after the incident, Islamabad Police announced that they had arrested a suspect and recovered the murder weapon, along with Sana’s iPhone, reported Pakistani newspaper Express Tribune.

According to reports from Samaa TV and Express Tribune, Yousaf was shot at close range by a relative. Police sources revealed that the suspect had spoken with her outside the house before entering and opening fire.

A police officer told Express Tribune, “The suspect entered the home, fired multiple shots, and then fled.” Sana was reportedly shot twice at point-blank range and died instantly.

Her body was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for autopsy. Guest may have been the attacker Samaa TV reported that the attacker may have been a guest at Yousaf’s residence. “Sana Yousaf, originally from Upper Chitral and living in Sector G-13, Islamabad, was fatally shot by a guest who came to visit her. The assailant escaped immediately, and police have launched a manhunt to locate the suspect,” the channel said, citing police sources. Who was Sana Yousaf? Born on 2 June 2008, Yousaf hailed from Chitral in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The daughter of a local social activist, she used her social media platforms to highlight issues related to women’s rights, cultural heritage, and education, particularly targeting younger audiences.