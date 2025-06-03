Israel kills 27 Palestinians at Gaza aid site; UN calls it 'a war crime'

Israeli soldiers on Tuesday opened fire morning near a group of Palestinians making their way to a new food distribution site in southern Gaza. The Gaza Health Ministry reported that at least 27 people were killed, with dozens more wounded in the incident, news agency Reuters reported.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk said that the "deadly attacks" targeting civilians near aid distribution centres in Gaza amount to "a war crime".

In a statement, Turk said, "Deadly attacks on distraught civilians trying to access the paltry amounts of food aid in Gaza are unconscionable." He further added, "For a third day running, people were killed around an aid distribution site run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. This morning, we have received information that dozens more people were killed and injured."

ALSO READ: 3 soldiers killed in Gaza in deadliest attack since March truce: Israel The Israeli military claimed that soldiers fired at “a few” individuals who had left the designated route and failed to heed warning shots. The military described them as “suspects” who allegedly posed a threat to the troops. This latest episode of violence unfolded roughly 550 yards from the food distribution site and follows another deadly shooting on June 1, when troops opened fire on Palestinians approaching the same location. Palestinian officials said that the attack killed at least 23 people. These incidents add to the growing tensions surrounding the newly implemented Israeli-backed food aid system in Gaza.

Contentious new food aid system The new aid distribution programme is run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, an American-funded private aid group that replaced the United Nations-led system that had operated across 400 sites throughout Gaza. The new system distributes food from a handful of locations in Israeli-controlled southern Gaza, the New York Times reported. Aid agencies have warned that Gaza is facing severe food shortages after an 80-day blockade on food deliveries between March and May. Israel argues that the new system is essential to prevent Hamas from seizing and reselling aid at inflated prices to finance its war efforts.

ALSO READ: Hamas seeks changes to Gaza ceasefire plan, US envoy calls it unacceptable The United Nations has criticised the new system, saying it forces civilians to walk long distances, often near Israeli military positions, increasing the risk of violence. Aid organisations say the new distribution approach is endangering lives. “Today’s events have shown once again that this new system of aid delivery is dehumanising, dangerous and severely ineffective,” said Claire Manera, an emergency coordinator for Doctors Without Borders, as quoted by the New York Times report. “It has resulted in deaths and injuries of civilians that could have been prevented," Marena added.

UN chief calls for independent investigation UN Secretary-General António Guterres voiced deep concern, expressing that he was “appalled” by reports of Palestinians being killed and wounded while seeking aid. He emphasised the urgent need for an independent investigation into the incident, Reuters reported. Late Monday, the Israeli military issued fresh evacuation orders targeting several districts in Khan Younis, located in the southern Gaza Strip. The army warned residents that it would take decisive action against militants allegedly operating in these areas. Civilians were directed to move west toward the Mawasi humanitarian zone. Palestinian and United Nations officials contend that there are no truly safe areas within the enclave. They note that most of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have already been internally displaced during the months of conflict.