Home / World News / Europe inflation cools to 1.9%; focus shifts to Trump and tariffs

Europe inflation cools to 1.9%; focus shifts to Trump and tariffs

Reductions in the ECB's benchmark rate, currently at 2.25%, lower borrowing costs throughout the economy, making it easier to buy things on credit and stimulating economic activity and investment

European Central Bank, ECB
Trump has raised tariffs on steel, aluminum and autos from almost all trading partners to 25%, and has now said he will raise the rate to 50% on steel (Photo: Reuters)
AP Frankfurt
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 8:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Inflation in the 20 countries that use the euro fell to 1.9% in May from 2.2% in April, clearing the way for more rate cuts from the European Central Bank to support growth in the face of US President Donald Trump's tariff offensive.

Lower energy prices helped bring consumer prices in May to below the ECB's 2% target for the first time since September. Increasing signs that inflation is back under control after a painful outbreak in 2021-23 leaves room for the ECB to turn its attention to worries about the impact of a slew of new import taxes on EU goods in the US that threaten to slow Europe's export-oriented economy.

Reductions in the ECB's benchmark rate, currently at 2.25%, lower borrowing costs throughout the economy, making it easier to buy things on credit and stimulating economic activity and investment. Higher rates combat inflation, but for the moment that battle appears to have been won.

The ECB's rate-setting council meets on Thursday under bank President Christine Lagarde to determine the next step on rates. Analysts expect a cut of a quarter percentage point and for Lagarde to indicate that at least one more cut is possible at future meetings.

Trump has raised tariffs on steel, aluminum and autos from almost all trading partners to 25%, and has now said he will raise the rate to 50% on steel, as well as proposing a 20% tariff on all European Union goods. That last tariff has been paused ahead of a July 14 deadline pending negotiations with EU officials.

Worries about the impact of tariffs on growth led the European Union's executive commission to cut its growth forecast for the 20 euro member countries this year to 0.9% from 1.3% in its fall 2024 forecast.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asian Development Bank approves $800 million package for Pakistan

Israel kills 27 Palestinians at Gaza aid site; UN calls it 'a war crime'

At $0, Musk lowest paid S&P 500 CEO in 2024: Why Tesla hasn't paid him?

Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh makes political comeback: Decoding its history

US pvt firm KKR drops bid to acquire troubled British utility Thames Water

Topics :InflationTrump tariffsEuropeECBChristine Lagarde

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story