Home / World News / Palestinian death toll exceeds 10,000 in Gaza says Health Ministry

Palestinian death toll exceeds 10,000 in Gaza says Health Ministry

The war erupted on October 7 when Hamas militants stormed into Israel from Gaza and killed over 1,400 people

AP Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip)
The Health Ministry says 10,022 people have been killed in Gaza, without distinguishing between fighters and civilians

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 7:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza says the Palestinian death toll from the ongoing war with Israel has jumped over 10,000.

The figures released Monday mark a grim milestone in what has quickly become the deadliest round of fighting since Israel's establishment 75 years ago.

The war erupted on October 7 when Hamas militants stormed into Israel from Gaza and killed over 1,400 people and took some 240 others hostage in a rampage that Israel described as the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust. Israel responded with a campaign of blistering airstrikes, followed by a ground invasion.

The Health Ministry says 10,022 people have been killed in Gaza, without distinguishing between fighters and civilians.

The vast majority of the dead are believed to have been killed in Israeli airstrikes, though Israel says over 500 errant rockets launched by Palestinian militants have landed inside Gaza.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

EU asks AliExpress for details on measures against illegal products

Relief materials given by India dispatched to Nepal's quake-affected areas

Israel Defence Forces eliminates Hamas' special security chief Jamal Musa

Hamas using Qatari, Indonesian-funded hospitals for terror, says Israel

India-Nepal border forces hold annual talks, discuss 'mutual issues'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Gaza border clashGaza conflictIsrael-Palestine

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti Irani

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

Wasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollution

SC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details here

Oil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley

Next Story