Pannun case: Democratic senators in US want strong diplomatic response

A group of powerful Democratic senators on Monday sought a strong diplomatic response from the Biden administration to the allegations of the Indian government's involvement in a foiled plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on US soil.

The two-page letter addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken was signed by Senators Jeff Merkley, Ron Wyden, Tim Kaine, Bernie Sanders, and Chris Van Hollen.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We urge a strong diplomatic response to ensure that all of those who were involved are held accountable, and request a briefing on the status of the administration's engagement with the Indian government on this matter, the senators wrote.

It comes as an Indian national Nikhil Gupta, accused of being involved in a murder-for-hire plot against Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil, on Monday, pleaded not guilty in the case at a federal court here.

Pannun holds dual American and Canadian citizenship.

Gupta was produced before a federal court in New York on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty, according to his attorney, Jeffrey Chabrowe.

US federal prosecutors allege that Gupta had been working according to the directions of an unnamed Indian government official.

India has, however, denied its involvement in such a case and has instituted a high-level investigation into the allegations.

The senators asserted that India must maintain its commitment to respecting human rights at home and abroad as it aspires to global leadership.

Now that India's 2024 general election has concluded, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi returning to power, the United States has an opportunity to include this issue as a core agenda item with the Indian government," the letter said.

"The United States must be firm and resolute in opposing transnational repression, no matter the perpetrator, it said.

The senators wrote that the US and India have a crucial relationship across multiple domains from security cooperation to trade and investment to strong cultural and people-to-people ties.

"As the two largest democracies in the world, this partnership must not only be based on mutual strategic interests but also grounded in a shared commitment to democratic principles and the rule of law, including respect for sovereignty and the individual rights and freedoms that are fundamental to any democracy," they said.

The Washington Post in April 2024 reported that Vikram Yadav, a Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) officer, was the Indian official behind the plot.

The paper also said the then R&AW chief Samant Goel sanctioned the operation.

India's Ministry of External Affairs, however, dismissed the report, saying it makes unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations to claim that Indian agents were involved in the plot to kill Pannun.

Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu told the House Foreign Affairs Committee on March 20 that the Biden Administration has raised the plot at the highest levels with India and, referencing the panel, affirmed, We ask them to work quickly and transparently to make sure justice is done, the letter said.

The senators said they wanted the Department of State to press the Indian government to hold those involved criminally accountable and to ensure the government does not repeat such acts of transnational repression, the letter said.

India has publicly said a high-level inquiry is looking into the evidence shared by the US in the alleged plot to kill Pannun.

The US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, on an official visit to New Delhi from June 17 to 18, held talks with his Indian counterpart Ajit K Doval on Monday.

It was not immediately known whether the case of the alleged assassination attempt on Panun, who has been designated a terrorist by India, came up during the discussions between the two sides.