Home / World News / Trump hosts Syria's interim Prez Al-Sharaa in landmark White House visit

Trump hosts Syria's interim Prez Al-Sharaa in landmark White House visit

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday's visit is part of the president's efforts in diplomacy to meet with anyone around the world in the pursuit of peace

Syria-US, US, Syria flag
Trump and al-Sharaa who once had ties to al-Qaida and had a $10 million US bounty on his head first met in May in Saudi Arabia | Photo: Shutterstock
AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 11:40 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

President Donald Trump is hosting Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa at the White House on Monday, welcoming the once-pariah state into a US-led global coalition to fight the Islamic State group.

It's the first visit to the White House by a Syrian head of state since the Middle Eastern country gained independence from France in 1946, and comes after the US lifted sanctions imposed on Syria during the decades the country was ruled by the Assad family. Al-Sharaa led the rebel forces that toppled former Syrian President Bashar Assad last December and was named the country's interim leader in January.

Trump and al-Sharaa who once had ties to al-Qaida and had a $10 million US bounty on his head first met in May in Saudi Arabia. At the time, the US president described al-Sharaa as a "young, attractive guy. Tough guy. Strong past, very strong past. Fighter." It was the first official encounter between the US and Syria since 2000, when former President Bill Clinton met with Hafez Assad, the father of Bashar Assad.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday's visit is part of the president's efforts in diplomacy to meet with anyone around the world in the pursuit of peace.

Trump has recently said al-Sharaa is doing a very good job so far and that a lot of progress has been made with Syria since the US eased sanctions.

One official with knowledge of the administration's plans said Syria's entry into the global coalition fighting the Islamic State group will allow it to work more closely with US forces, although the new Syrian military and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the country's northeast had already been fighting the group.

Before al-Sharaa's arrival in the US, the United Nations Security Council voted to lift sanctions on the Syrian president and other government officials in a move that Mike Waltz, the US ambassador to the UN, said was a strong sign that Syria is in a new era since the fall of Assad.

Al-Sharaa comes into the meeting with his own priorities. He wants a permanent repeal of sanctions that punished Syria for widespread allegations of human rights abuses by Assad's government and security forces. While the Caesar Act sanctions are currently waived by Trump, a permanent repeal would require Congress to act.

One option is a proposal from Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, that would end the sanctions without any conditions. The other was drafted by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a hawkish Trump ally who wants to set conditions for a sanctions repeal that would be reviewed every six months.

But advocates argue that any repeal with conditions would prevent companies from investing in Syria because they would fear potentially being sanctioned. Mouaz Moustafa, executive director of the Syrian Emergency Task Force, likened it to a hanging shadow that paralyses any initiatives for our country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US, China suspend mutual shipping probes as trade talks ease tensions

COP30 starts with call for faster action, more togetherness, but without US

Nine missing after Chinese fishing boat capsizes off South Korea coast

Two dead as Typhoon Fung-wong moves from Philippines; 1.4 mn left displaced

US Senate advances plan to end govt shutdown after some democrats agree

Topics :Donald TrumpSyriaSyria governmentUS governmentDonald Trump administration

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story