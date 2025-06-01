Sheikh Hasina charged with 'crimes against humanity' during 2024 protests

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and two senior officials have been charged with 'crimes against humanity' by Bangladeshi prosecutors for their alleged roles during the mass protests in July 2024, which led to the ousting of the Awami League leader. The tribunal hearing was broadcast live on state-run BTV — the first such instance in the country’s history.

According to the Dhaka Tribune, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) identified Hasina as the "key instigator" behind the mass killings that took place across the country in July and August last year.

In addition to Hasina, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Mamun have also been named as co-accused.