Home / World News / Passenger plane lands safely in New Zealand after fire shuts down engine

Passenger plane lands safely in New Zealand after fire shuts down engine

The Virgin Australia Boeing 737-800 jet bound for Melbourne, Australia, landed in the New Zealand city of Invercargill after the fire forced a diversion

Boeing, Boeing 737 Max 8, Aircraft
The Virgin Australia Boeing 737-800 jet bound for Melbourne, Australia, landed in the New Zealand city of Invercargill after the fire forced a diversion. (Photo: Bloomberg)
AP Wellington
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A passenger plane landed safely at a New Zealand airport on Monday after a fire shut down one of its engines, the nation's fire service said.

The Virgin Australia Boeing 737-800 jet bound for Melbourne, Australia, landed in the New Zealand city of Invercargill after the fire forced a diversion.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Fire trucks met the plane as it arrived in Invercargill about 50 minutes after takeoff from Queenstown, said Lynn Crosson, shift supervisor for Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

The cause of the engine fire and the number of passengers on board the plane were not immediately known, Queenstown Airport spokesperson Catherine Nind said.

Virgin Australia said in an emailed statement that the incident may have involved a possible bird strike.

Queenstown, with a population of 53,000, is popular tourist destination on New Zealand's South Island, famous for skiing, adventure tourism and alpine vistas.

The rate of birds striking planes at New Zealand's airports is about four in every 10,000 aircraft movements, the country's aviation regulator says on its website. The consequences vary in severity depending on where the aircraft is hit, the size of the birds and the pilot's reaction, the agency says.

Also Read

First charter flight carrying US citizens fleeing Haiti lands in Miami

Delhi airport chaos highlights: Thick fog delays 30 flights, 17 cancelled

Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami friendly: Ronaldo to miss reunion with Messi

Qantas to offer daily flights between B'luru, Sydney from Dec-Mar next yr

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing amid second bomb scare in a week

US aircraft carrier counters false Houthi claims with 'Taco Tuesdays'

Ukraine, bondholder group unable to reach deal in formal $20 bn debt talks

AstraZeneca chemotherapy gets US nod for certain type of endometrial cancer

Heatwave claims 19 lives during Hajj 2024 as mercury soars in Saudi Arabia

Toyota shareholder meeting: Focus remains on level of support for chairman

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :New ZealandAviation industryAviation IndiGoAirport Authority of IndiaGlobal airline industry

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story