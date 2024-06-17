Heatwave claims 19 lives during Hajj 2024 as mercury soars in Saudi Arabia

At least 19 pilgrims have died due to extreme heat during the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. Jordan’s foreign ministry confirmed that these deaths were caused by intense heat and reported that 17 pilgrims were also missing.

Pirhossein Koolivand, head of the Iranian Red Crescent, stated that five Iranian pilgrims died in Mecca and Medina, but he did not provide specific causes of death. Meanwhile, Saudi authorities have not released any information regarding the fatalities, news agency AFP noted.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This news follows a June 16 CNN report which mentioned that six people succumbed to heatstroke during the pilgrimage. The Jordanian foreign ministry is coordinating with Saudi officials on burial arrangements and the potential repatriation of the bodies.

Temperatures soared above 46 degrees Celsius this week in Saudi, making the outdoor rituals particularly challenging, especially for the elderly. Many of the Hajj rituals require being outside and walking considerable distances.

Weather forecasts predicted a “relative humidity of 25 per cent, nearly zero rainfall, and an average maximum temperature of 44 degrees,” according to officials cited by news agencies.

Last year, over 240 pilgrims, mostly from Indonesia, died during the Hajj, although the causes were unspecified. More than 10,000 heat-related illnesses were recorded, with around 10 per cent being heat strokes, as reported by a Saudi official.

In the midst of extreme heat, this year’s Hajj began with pilgrims gathering in Mecca, and many made their way to the large tent camp in the desert. Before embarking on this journey, they performed the ritual of circling the Kaaba in the grand mosque, Islam’s holiest site.

Over a million Hajj pilgrims in 2024

More than 1.5 million pilgrims have already arrived in Mecca, and Saudi officials expect the total to surpass 2 million. This year's Hajj is happening against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Palestinian militants, heightening tensions in the Middle East.

Due to the closure of the Rafah crossing by Israel in May, pilgrims from Gaza were unable to travel to Mecca. However, 4,200 pilgrims from the West Bank made it to Mecca, and Saudi authorities reported that an additional 1,000 pilgrims from the families of Palestinians affected by the conflict also attended, invited by King Salman of Saudi Arabia.

What is the significance of Hajj pilgrimage?

The Hajj pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam, is a spiritual journey for Muslims, absolving sins and fostering a closer relationship with God. It unites the global Muslim community and offers a moment to pray for peace in conflict-ridden regions like Yemen and Sudan.

For many Muslims, Hajj is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. They often spend years saving money and waiting for a permit to undertake this pilgrimage in their later years. The rituals commemorate the Quranic stories of Prophet Ibrahim, his son Prophet Ismail, and Ismail’s mother Hajar.

Male pilgrims wear the ihram, two unstitched white cloths, while female pilgrims dress in loose clothing with headscarves, and avoid makeup and perfume. They have been performing the ritual of circling the Kaaba in the grand mosque since their arrival in Mecca.

The Hajj culminates with Eid ul-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice, where pilgrims sacrifice an animal, typically a sheep or goat, in remembrance of Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son for Allah.

[With inputs from agencies]