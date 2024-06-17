Home / World News / AstraZeneca chemotherapy gets US nod for certain type of endometrial cancer

Endometrial cancer ranks as the fourth most prevalent cancer among women in the US. In 2022, it affected more than 66,000 patients

Cancer cells
Endometrial cancer was responsible for nearly 12,000 fatalities in the US in 2022. (Representative Image)
Reuters
Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 1:19 PM IST
AstraZeneca has said its blockbuster cancer drug Imfinzi combined with chemotherapy has been approved by the US as treatment for adult patients with primary, advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer that is mismatch repair deficient (dMMR).

The approval from the US Food and Drug Administration came after a late stage trial showed that Imfinzi along with chemotherapy drugs carboplatin and paclitaxel, then followed by Imfinzi by itself, reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 58% in specific endometrial cancer patients, compared to chemotherapy alone, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said on Monday.

"Immunotherapy in combination with chemotherapy is emerging as a new standard of care in this setting, and the approval of Imfinzi offers an important new option for patients with mismatch repair deficient disease," Dave Fredrickson, executive vice-president of the company's oncology business unit, said in a statement.

Endometrial cancer ranks as the fourth most prevalent cancer among women in the US. In 2022, it affected more than 66,000 patients and was responsible for nearly 12,000 fatalities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 1:18 PM IST

