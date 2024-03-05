Penumbral lunar eclipse 2024 coincides with Holi festival, know its impact

A stunning astronomical event, the lunar eclipse, is going to take place on March 25, 2024, which will coincide with India's one of the biggest festivals, Holi. A lunar eclipse is a celestial event that occurs when the moon moves into the Earth's shadow causing a dark sky for a brief period.

It will be a penumbral lunar eclipse and the first of 2024 and it will occur on the same day as the festival of Holi.

What is a Penumbral lunar eclipse? A penumbral lunar eclipse is an astronomical event when the sun, earth and moon are completely aligned, preventing the sun's light from reaching the moon as the earth covers the moon completely or partially with its shadow.

The moon will remain visible, but with less than usual brightness, skywatches can see it.

When to watch the penumbral lunar eclipse 2024? The lunar eclipse is expected to occur on March 25, 2024, the initial phase begins at 10.23 AM and will conclude at 3:02 PM. This astronomical event will not be visible from India. Consequently, the traditional observance of the ‘sutak period’ during which specific activities are restricted, holds no importance for this celestial event. The specific activities restricted during the traditional observance of the ‘sutak period’ hold no importance. Where will the penumbral lunar eclipse 2024 be visible?

The lunar eclipse will be observed in a few regions such as Ireland, Belgium, Spain, England, South Norway, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Germany, The United States, Japan, Switzerland, Netherlands, and France.