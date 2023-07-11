Home / World News / Peru declares 90-day health emergency over Guillain-Barre Syndrome outbreak

Peru has declared a 90-day health emergency over Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), a rare neurological disorder. The diseases could lead to paralysis of the whole body in extreme cases

Peru has declared a 90-day health emergency over Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS)

Peru declared a nationwide emergency as Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare neurological disorder, surged in the country. A 90-day health emergency has been imposed in the country to curb the outbreak.

So far a total of 182 cases have been reported, of which 147 have been discharged, four people died, and 31 remain hospitalised.

The country declares a health emergency at the request of Health Minister César Vásquez, who noted that an increase in the number of cases could mean a lack of immunoglobulin (antibodies).

What is Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS)?

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a rare autoimmune disease causing neurological disorder, where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nerves. The attack is leading to the symptoms such as muscle weakness, numbness, and tingling, that start with the legs and spread upwards, and in extreme cases, it can also lead to paralysis of the whole body. 

Most of the people who are struggling with diseases need to be hospitalised for treatment. The exact cause of the disorder is not known yet. Reports suggest that two-thirds of the patients show symptoms of covid-19 or gastrointestinal infection or Zika virus in the preceding six weeks.

Symptoms of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS)
Here are the common symptoms of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS):

  • Sensation in fingers, toes, wrists, or sometimes even arms and face.
  • Weakness in legs that spread to the upper body.
  • Facing difficulties in facial movements, like speaking, chewing, swallowing, etc.
  • Abnormal heartbeat or blood pressure.
  • Severe body pain gets worse at night.
  • Difficulty in breathing.
  • Paralysis of the whole body

What is the available treatment for Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS)?
So far there is no treatment available for Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS). However, there are treatments available to reduce the severity, treat the symptoms, and speed up recovery. 


Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) is the most common treatment available developed from donated blood-containing antibodies. This calms the immune system's attack on nerves.

Plasma exchange could be another possible treatment that filters the blood and removes the harmful antibodies attacking the nerves.

Is there any vaccine against Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS)?
No, currently, there is no vaccine for Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS).


