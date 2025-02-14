Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Plane carrying Marco Rubio forced to return to US ahead of Europe trip

En route from Washington to Munich, the plane on which Secretary Rubio is flying experienced a mechanical issue

Marco Rubio
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio | Image: Bloomberg
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 8:59 AM IST
An Air Force plane carrying Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman, Sen Jim Risch, to Germany for the Munich Security Conference was forced to return to Washington late Thursday after developing a mechanical issue.

This evening, en route from Washington to Munich, the plane on which Secretary Rubio is flying experienced a mechanical issue, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said.

"The plane has turned around and is returning to Joint Base Andrews, she said. The secretary intends to continue his travel to Germany and the Middle East on a separate air craft.

The issue with what one official said had to do with the cockpit windshield on the C-32, a converted Boeing 757, occurred about 90 minutes after the flight took off from Joint Base Andrews outside of Washington.

Although Rubio plans to resume his journey on a new plane it was not immediately clear if the delay would cause him to miss a scheduled Friday morning meeting with Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Munich.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 8:59 AM IST

