Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Trump says US, Russian officials to meet in Munich today, Ukraine invited

Trump says US, Russian officials to meet in Munich today, Ukraine invited

Not sure exactly who's going to be there from any country, but high-level people from Russia, from Ukraine and from the United States, Trump told reporters

Donald trump, Trump
Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters WASHINGTON/KYIV
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 8:57 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that US and Russian officials would meet in Munich on Friday and that Ukraine was also invited, however Kyiv responded that it did not expect to hold talks with Russia in the German city. 
"They're having a meeting in Munich tomorrow. Russia's going to be there with our people. Ukraine is also invited, by the way. Not sure exactly who's going to be there from any country, but high-level people from Russia, from Ukraine and from the United States," Trump told reporters. 
When asked for further details, the White House declined comment. Global political and military leaders are gathering in Germany for the Munich Security Conference. 
Ukraine does not expect to hold talks with the Russian side in Munich on Friday and believes the United States, Europe and Ukraine need a common position before talks with Moscow, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's communications adviser said. 
"Talks with Russians in Munich are not expected," the Ukrainian communications adviser, Dmytro Lytvyn, said. 
Russia's embassy in Washington and mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Trump's remarks. 

Also Read

Modi-Trump meeting: Trade, security, immigration discussed; key takeaways

Trump highlights need to end Ukraine war, wants to get Russia back into G7

Kremlin confirms Ukraine's role in peace talks, separates US-Russia strand

Kyiv, EU alarmed by prospect of 'dirty deal' after Trump-Putin call

EU demands inclusion in peace deal on Ukraine after Trump-Putin phone call

Trump said later on Thursday: "Tomorrow there's a meeting in Munich and then next week, there's a meeting in Saudi Arabia, not with myself or President Putin, but with top officials. And Ukraine will be a part of it too." 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asian stocks rise with Wall Street as dollar eases on US tariff plans

Trump admin lays off probationary govt workers, warns more cuts to come

Russian crypto expert Alexander Vinnik returns to Moscow in prisoner swap

US takes offer, deports 119 migrants from diverse nationalities to Panama

Senators introduce bill to designate Denali as North America's tallest peak

Topics :Donald TrumpRussia Ukraine ConflictUS RussiaDonald Trump administration

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story