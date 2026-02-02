Pledge to invest $100 bn in OpenAI was 'never a commitment': Nvidia

By Debby Wu

Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said the company’s proposed $100 billion investment in OpenAI was “never a commitment” and that the company would consider any funding rounds “one at a time.”

“It was never a commitment,” Huang told reporters in Taipei on Sunday. “They invited us to invest up to $100 billion and of course, we were, we were very happy and honored that they invited us, but we will invest one step at a time.”

As part of a letter of intent signed in September, Nvidia said it planned to invest as much as $100 billion in OpenAI to support new data centers and other artificial intelligence infrastructure. The deal was designed to help OpenAI build data centers with a capacity of at least 10 gigawatts of power — equivalent to the peak electricity demand of New York City — equipped with Nvidia’s advanced chips to train and deploy AI models.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that the investment plan announced in September had stalled after some inside Nvidia expressed doubts about the deal. Citing unidentified people familiar with the matter, the Journal reported that Huang had privately emphasized that the $100 billion agreement was nonbinding, had privately criticized what he has described as a lack of discipline in OpenAI’s business approach and expressed concern about competition. When asked on Saturday about the report that seemed to suggest he wasn’t very happy with OpenAI, Huang said, “That’s nonsense.” “We will invest a great deal of money,” Huang told reporters then. “I believe in OpenAI. The work that they do is incredible. They’re one of the most consequential companies of our time.”