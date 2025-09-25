PM Karki vows stern action over deaths in Nepal's Gen Z protest clashes

Nepalese Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Thursday said that the government is committed to taking stern action against those responsible for the death of 74 people, including students, during the Gen Z protests.

In her first televised address to the nation after assuming the post of caretaker Prime Minister, Karki said the government has already started work related to conducting the Parliamentary election on March 5, as per the mandate given to the government.

She called on all sections of the society to cooperate in maintaining a law and order situation and creating a conducive environment for conducting free, fair and impartial elections.