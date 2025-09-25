Home / World News / Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to five years for 2007 Libyan cash campaign

Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to five years for 2007 Libyan cash campaign

The judges decided that any appeal by Sarkozy wouldn't lift the execution of the sentence. Agence France-Presse said that he is due to be summoned within a month to learn the start of his jail term

Nicolas Sarkozy, Photo: AP|PTI
Sarkozy has consistently denied wrongdoing. Christophe Ingrain, one of his lawyers, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Prosecutors had requested a seven-year prison term for France’s 2007-2012 leader. , Photo: AP|PTI
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 7:15 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gaspard Sebag 
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was convicted by Paris judges and handed a five-year jail term for criminal conspiracy at a trial over allegations his 2007 winning campaign was covertly funded by millions of euros from the late Moammar Qaddafi’s regime. 
The judges decided that any appeal by Sarkozy wouldn’t lift the execution of the sentence. Agence France-Presse said that he is due to be summoned within a month to learn the start of his jail term. The court nevertheless cleared him of more serious charges of embezzlement of Libyan funds, corruption and illegal campaign financing. 
Paris judge Nathalie Gavarino said Sarkozy had let people in his entourage reach out to Libyan authorities “in order to obtain or attempt to obtain financial support in Libya” for his 2007 presidential campaign, according to AFP. Some of his aides at the time were also convicted on Thursday. 
Sarkozy has consistently denied wrongdoing. Christophe Ingrain, one of his lawyers, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Prosecutors had requested a seven-year prison term for France’s 2007-2012 leader. 
After scaling the heights of French politics to win the presidency in 2007, Sarkozy has battled a variety of accusations since his failed 2012 reelection bid. This latest trial is the third separate criminal case that has brought him to court and comes after the 70-year-old lost a final appeal in December to overturn a historic corruption conviction.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump's H-1B visa fee hike will backfire, says Silicon Valley investor

Robotics, medical gear, industrial machinery under Trump's new tariff push

Denmark reels from second drone attack in a week disrupting flights

US-Pak ties in focus as Sharif set to meet Donald Trump during UNGA visit

Dave Franco-starrer digitally altered in China, gay couple made straight

Topics :FranceNicolas SarkozyCourts

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story