PM Modi, Thai counterpart talk trade and cultural connections at ASEAN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra and discussed ways to improve trade ties and boost cultural linkages between the two nations.

Prime Minister Modi is in Laos on a two-day visit to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Modi met Shinawatra on the sidelines of the East Asia summit.

"Met PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Lao PDR. Thailand is a deeply valued friend of India's," Modi said in a post on X.

"Our talks were focused on how to improve trade ties between our nations and to boost cultural linkages. We also see great scope in sectors like defence, shipping, digital innovations and more," he said.