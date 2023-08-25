PM Modi conferred with Grand Cross of Order of Honour by Greek President

Adding another feather to his cap, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Honour in Athens, Greece on Friday.

President of Greece Katerina N Sakellaropoulou feted PM Modi with the Grand Cross after the latter called on the former during his day-long official visit to Greece.

"A special honour reflecting the strength of India-Greece partnership. PM @narendramodi conferred with Grand Cross of the Order of Honour by @PresidencyGR Katerina N. Sakellaropoulou," tweeted Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi.

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi also held delegation-level talks with his Greek counterpart Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The Order of Honour was established in 1975. The head of goddess Athena is depicted on the front side of the Star with the inscription "ONLY THE RIGHTEOUS SHOULD BE HONOURED".

The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour is conferred by the President of Greece to Prime Ministers and eminent personalities who by reason of their distinguished position, have contributed to enhancing the stature of Greece.

The citation says- "In the person of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an honour is bestowed upon the friendly people of India."

It also says, "On the occasion of this visit, the Greek State Honours the Prime Minister of India, a statesman who has tirelessly promoted the global reach of his country and who works systematically for India's economic progress and prosperity, bringing about bold reforms. A statesman who has brought environmental protection and climate change among the top priorities of international activity."

PM Modi's decisive contribution to the strategic promotion of Greek-Indian friendship in areas of mutual interest has also been recognised.

"Glad to have met President Katerina Sakellaropoulou in Athens. We discussed several issues which will strengthen the India-Greece friendship. We also discussed ways to boost sustainable development. She congratulated India on the success of Chandrayaan-3," posted PM Modi on X.

During their meeting, the Greek president congratulated PM Modi on the success of India's moon mission Chandrayaan-3.

"The success of Chandrayaan-3 is not only of India alone but it is a success for the whole of humankind... The results of the data collected by the Chandrayaan-3 mission will help the entire scientific fraternity and humankind," PM Modi said.

PM Modi today commenced his visit to Greece by paying tribute at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens. Later on, he received a ceremonial guard of honour.

PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister in the last 40 years to visit Greece. The last Prime Ministerial visit from India to Greece was in 1983. Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had visited New Delhi in 2019.

India and Greece enjoy civilizational ties, which have strengthened in recent years through cooperation in areas like maritime transport, defence, trade and investments and people-to-people ties.