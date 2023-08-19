Home / World News / PM Modi, Iran President discuss ways to realise Chabahar port's potential

PM Modi, Iran President discuss ways to realise Chabahar port's potential

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, including to realise the full potential of Chabahar Port as a connectivity hub

ANI New Delhi
Chabahar port (File)

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 9:34 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that he spoke with Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and discussed the realisation of the full potential of the Chabahar port.

"Pleased to speak to Iranian President H.E. Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi yesterday. We discussed strengthening of bilateral and regional cooperation, including realising the full potential of Chabahar Port. Look forward to meeting President Raisi in South Africa on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit," PM Modi wrote on X on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and discussed matters of bilateral and regional importance.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, including to realise the full potential of Chabahar Port as a connectivity hub.

"The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation including to realize the full potential of Chabahar Port as a connectivity hub," Prime Minister's Office said in a press release.

PM Modi and Iranian President Raisi discussed cooperation at multilateral forums, including the expansion of BRICS. The two leaders looked forward to their meeting on the margins of the upcoming BRICS Summit set to be held in South Africa from August 22-24.

During the telephone conversation, PM Modi stated that the relationship between Iran and India is underpinned by close historic and civilizational ties.

"Prime Minister highlighted that India- Iran relationship is underpinned by close historic and civilizational connections, including strong people-to-people contacts," Prime Minister's Office said in a press release.

Earlier in July, PM Modi chaired the SCO Summit virtually and said Iran is going to join as a new member of the organization and also welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Obligation for the SCO membership of Belarus.

"I am happy that today Iran is going to join the SCO family as a new member. For this, I convey my best wishes to President Ebrahim Raisi and the people of Iran. Also, we welcome the signing of the memorandum of obligation for Belarus' SCO membership," PM Modi said at the Summit.

At the SCO Summit, PM Modi said that SCO members can work towards maximizing the utilization of the Chabahar Port following Iran's membership of the SCO, the official press release by Prime Minister's Office said. He further mentioned the importance of better connectivity.

"The International North-South Transport Corridor can serve as a secure and efficient route for landlocked countries in Central Asia to access the Indian Ocean. We should strive to realize its full potential," as per the release.

"Strong connectivity is crucial for the progress of any region. Better connectivity not only enhances mutual trade but also fosters mutual trust. However, in these efforts, it is essential to uphold the basic principles of the SCO charter, particularly respecting the sovereignty and regional integrity of the Member States," the release said.

In September last year, PM Modi held a meeting with Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Samarkand. The two leaders spoke about the growing friendship between India and Iran.

Also Read

PM Modi speaks to Iranian president Raisi to discuss bilateral ties

IPL 2024: Will Pakistan's Mohd Amir play in World's richest cricket league?

President Putin calls PM Modi big friend of Russia' at Moscow's ASI forum

Russian minister Shoigu makes 1st public appearance since mercenary revolt

With Russia revolt over, direction of Ukraine war remain uncertain

China, Russia aiming to steal tech from US space firms: US officials

Pak cops thwart terror plot in Punjab province, arrest 13 terrorists

7 killed in Russian missile attack in Ukraine as Zelenskyy visits Sweden

Hamid Karzai urges Taliban to reopen schools, universities for girls

US summit with Japan, South Korea focused on 'Anti-China Policy': Report

Topics :Narendra ModiIranChabahar projectChabahar port

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story