PM Modi speaks to Lula, says India-Brazil ties vital for Global South

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday and asserted that close cooperation was vital for advancing the shared interests of the Global South.

Modi received a call from the Brazilian president, and the two leaders underscored the importance of reformed multilateralism in addressing shared challenges, an official statement said.

The prime minister also said he was looking forward to welcoming the Brazilian president to India soon.

"Glad to speak with President Lula. We reviewed the strong momentum in the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership, which is poised to scale new heights in the year ahead," Modi said in a post on X.