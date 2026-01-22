Trump launches Board of Peace, says it'll work with UN on global conflicts

US President Donald Trump on Thursday formally launched his proposed Board of Peace, saying the body, initially conceived to stabilise Gaza, could take on a broader global role while working alongside the United Nations.

Speaking at the launch, Trump said the board would operate in coordination with the United Nations, despite concerns from some governments that the new body could dilute the UN’s authority.

“Once this board is completely formed, we can do pretty much whatever we want to do. And we will do it in conjunction with the United Nations,” Trump said, adding that the UN had “tremendous potential” that had not yet been fully realised.

Trump, who will chair the Board of Peace, invited dozens of world leaders to join the initiative. The US President has argued that the board should address conflicts beyond Gaza. Gaza ceasefire central to Board of Peace concept Trump said the idea for the Board of Peace originated from efforts to stabilise Gaza, where a ceasefire earlier this year led to the exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners. “The war in Gaza is really coming to an end,” Trump said, describing the remaining violence as “little fires” that could be extinguished easily. He added that Hamas “probably will” follow through on its commitments. “They have to give up their weapons, and if they do not do that, it is going to be the end of them,” he said.

Trump described the combined role of the Board of Peace and the United Nations as “something very, very unique for the world” and called it “the first step towards a brighter day for the Middle East”. Trump pitches board as historic diplomatic body Trump said the Board of Peace could become “one of the most consequential bodies ever created”. “It is running beautifully… just about every country wants to be a part of it,” he said, adding that he was “honoured” to serve as its chairman. Broader security claims and global outlook Trump also referred to last summer’s US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, which he said had “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

“Iran does want to talk, and will talk,” he said, before touching on operations against the Islamic State group in Syria. Claiming that global tensions were easing, Trump said threats facing Europe, the United States and the Middle East were “really calming down”. “Just one year ago the world was actually on fire, a lot of people did not know it,” he said, adding that another global settlement might be coming very soon. After listing conflicts that the President of the United States claimed to have resolved, which included last year’s confrontation between India and Pakistan, Trump said negotiations on the war in Ukraine had been difficult. “The one I thought was going to be an easy one has turned out to be probably the most difficult,” he said.

He concluded by thanking attendees at the ceremony, including former British prime minister Tony Blair. “Thank you, Tony, for being here. We appreciate it,” Trump said. Mixed global response to initiative Several major powers and long-standing US allies have either declined or responded cautiously to the invitation. Trump has said permanent members would be expected to contribute $1 billion each to fund the board’s activities. Reuters reported that representatives from countries named as founder members were present at the ceremony. Towards the end of his address, Trump invited delegates from Bahrain and Morocco to sign the board’s charter, after which other members were asked to do the same.