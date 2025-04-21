Trump slams 'non-tariff cheating' in detailed 8-point Easter warning

US President Donald Trump used Easter Sunday to issue a stern economic warning, releasing an eight-point list accusing America's global trading partners of "non-tariff cheating." The charge sheet alleged that foreign governments were manipulating trade rules that seek to destroy their relations with the US.

ALSO READ: Trump tariffs aimed at 'America First' are making China great again In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "These non-tariff barriers are just as bad as tariffs—maybe worse."

The warning follows Trump’s recent announcement of a 90-day suspension on his trade tariff plan for all nations except China.

Trump's '8 point' non-tariff list

The list outlines practices that Trump claims distort trade and harm American competitiveness. The first point in the list includes currency manipulation, where countries allegedly devalue their currencies to boost exports.

Another warning is regarding use of value-added taxes (VATs), which are often levied on imports but rebated on exports. Trump argues such policies unfairly disadvantage US goods in global markets.

The list further flags issues such as export and other government subsidies, dumping products below cost, protective agricultural standards, and violations of intellectual property (IP) through counterfeiting and piracy. Trump also criticised the use of 'transshipment' to evade tariffs.

The US President also revived a controversial claim first made in 2018 about Japan's 'bowling ball test' while warning of protective technical standards. Trump alleged that Japan uses a so-called 'bowling ball test' to block American carmakers from entering its market. He claimed that a bowling ball is dropped from a height of 20 feet onto a car’s hood, and if it dents, the vehicle is disqualified from sale, a practice he described as “horrible.”

Trump's 90-day pause on trade tariffs

ALSO READ: Tariff pause eases trade slide, but strong downside risks persist: WTO On April 9, Trump announced a 90-day pause on his broad tariff regime for all countries barring China. Trump said that more than 75 countries, including India, had engaged in talks and chosen not to retaliate, which prompted the temporary suspension of tariffs. A baseline reciprocal tariff rate of 10 per cent would still apply during the pause period, said Trump.

Tariff war between US, China

The renewed US-China trade war began in early February 2025, when Trump reinstated a 10 per cent tariff on all Chinese imports, and imposed an additional 10 per cent tariffs in March. In a swift response, Beijing imposed retaliatory duties on key American exports.

On April 2, what Trump declared as 'Liberation Day,' the US imposed an additional 34 per cent tariffs on all Chinese imports, bringing the total tariff to 54 per cent. China responded with equal tariffs on US imports, suspended purchases of key American agricultural products, and blacklisted 27 US firms.

Tensions quickly escalated on April 9 as the US raised tariffs on Chinese goods to 104 per cent, prompting China to counter with 84 per cent tariffs. A day later, Trump hiked the tariff rate on Chinese imports to 125 per cent while announcing a 90-day pause period for other countries.

Citing China's conduct, Trump declared, “Given the lack of respect China has shown to global markets, I am raising tariffs on Chinese goods. Sooner or later, China will realise that exploiting the US and others is no longer viable. They want a deal—they just haven’t figured out how to approach it. President Xi is a proud leader, and they’ll eventually find a way.”

Despite the mounting tensions, Trump expressed optimism that both nations could eventually reach an agreement to end the ongoing trade war.

Trump mixes Easter greetings with political attacks

While wishing Americans a Happy Easter on April 20, Trump called out former US President Joe Biden, the Left, judges, and law enforcement officials, accusing them of "enabling crime" and "weakening the nation's security."

"Sleepy Joe Biden purposefully allowed Millions of CRIMINALS to enter our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked, through an Open Borders Policy that will go down in history as the single most calamitous act ever perpetrated upon America (sic)," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"He was, by far, our WORST and most Incompetent President, a man who had absolutely no idea what he was doing -- But to him, and to the person that ran and manipulated the Auto Pen (perhaps our REAL President!), and to all of the people who CHEATED in the 2020 Presidential Election in order to get this highly destructive Moron Elected, I wish you, with great love, sincerity, and affection, a very Happy Easter (sic)," he added.

The US President struck a more traditional note in a follow-up post, stating: "Melania and I would like to wish everyone a very Happy Easter! Whether you are heading out to Church or, watching Service from home, may this day be full of Peace and Joy for all who celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. HE IS RISEN (sic)!"