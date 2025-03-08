Home / World News / Pope Francis 'responding well to pneumonia therapy; showing improvement'

Pope Francis 'responding well to pneumonia therapy; showing improvement'

Pope Francis has remained stable, with no fever and good oxygen levels in his blood, doctors reported in a Vatican statement

Pope Francis
Pope Francis worked and rested on Saturday, said the Vatican. | Representational
AP Rome
Last Updated : Mar 08 2025 | 11:59 PM IST
Pope Francis is responding well to therapy for double pneumonia and has shown a gradual, slight improvement in recent days, the Vatican said Saturday. But as a precaution his doctors have decided to keep his prognosis as guarded.

Francis has remained stable, with no fever and good oxygen levels in his blood, doctors reported in a Vatican statement.

The statement said the doctors decided to keep his prognosis guarded, meaning he isn't out of danger.

Francis worked and rested during the day Saturday, the Vatican said.

First Published: Mar 08 2025 | 11:58 PM IST

