Home / World News / Pope skips Good Friday event to preserve health ahead of Easter: Vatican

Pope skips Good Friday event to preserve health ahead of Easter: Vatican

It was the first time he had skipped the traditional, evocative event in his 11-year papacy, an event that St. John Paul II famously skipped just before he died in 2005

Members of "Muy Antigua Hermandad del SeÃ±or de la Humildad y MarÃ­a SantÃ­sima de los Dolores" Catholic brotherhood walk during a Holy Week procession, Spain, Thursday, March 28, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
AP Rome
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2024 | 7:29 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Pope Francis skipped the traditional Good Friday procession at Rome's Colosseum, the Vatican said, adding to concerns about his frail health during a particularly busy liturgical period.

Francis had been expected to preside over the Way of the Cross procession, which re-enacts Christ's Passion and crucifixion, and composed the meditations that are read aloud at each station. But just as the event was about to begin, the Vatican announced that Francis was following the event from his home at the Vatican.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It was the first time he had skipped the traditional, evocative event in his 11-year papacy, an event that St. John Paul II famously skipped just before he died in 2005.

"To conserve his health in view of the vigil tomorrow and Mass on Easter Sunday, Pope Francis will follow the Via Crucis at the Colosseum this evening from the Casa Santa Marta," a statement from the Vatican press office said.

The 87-year-old Francis, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, has been battling what he and the Vatican have described as a case of the flu, bronchitis or a cold all winter long. For the last several weeks he has occasionally asked an aide to read aloud his speeches and skipped his Palm Sunday homily altogether.

Also Read

Banks to remain open on March 31 despite Easter Sunday: Here's why

IND vs ENG 1st Test: Pope braves Indian spin trio on his way to hundred

Violence against Christians raised in 'Good Friday' prayers in Kerala

Pope allows blessings for same-sex couples if they don't resemble marriage

Black Friday 2023: History, importance, facts of this annual sales day

US probes complaints of Ford pickups downshifting without warning

As cases of asset seizures rise, Vladimir Putin's tycoons seek safeguards

Court denies Bolsonaro's request for passport return to travel to Israel

Senegal's Constitutional Council confirms Bassirou Diomaye Faye as Prez

Russia vetoes UN resolution on N Korea sanctions amid Ukraine war

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Pope FrancisVATICANEasterGood Friday

First Published: Mar 30 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story