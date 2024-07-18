President Biden's Covid announcement targets Musk, Trump in political jibe

US President Joe Biden turned his positive Covid-19 test into a political statement targeting Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump. Shortly after news broke of Biden's diagnosis, he took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his frustration. "I'm sick," Biden wrote in his initial post, referencing his current health situation. However, he quickly pivoted to a broader political message, adding, "of Elon Musk and his rich buddies trying to buy this election. And if you agree, pitch in here."

The post was accompanied by images of both Musk and Trump, along with a link to a donation page for Biden's 2024 campaign.

Musk has been vocal about his support for Trump in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. On Saturday, Musk endorsed Trump in a post on X, which came in the wake of a violent incident at a rally in Pennsylvania where a gunman fired at the former President.

Musk has also been critical of Biden's age and immigration policies on the social media platform, and he has expressed frequent support for Trump's presidential bid.



In a related development, The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk intends to contribute approximately $ 45 million each month to a pro-Trump political group. However, Musk later responded to the Journal's report on X with a meme labeled "FAKE GNUS," casting doubt on the accuracy of the financial figures mentioned.

Biden, 81, tested positive on Wednesday, a day after he attended the NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas, where he strongly criticised Donald Trump's policies and also condemned the increase in gun violence in the nation.

"He (Biden) will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," the White House said in its official release on Wednesday (local time).

The US President is vaccinated and has also had Covid-19 vaccine booster shots, the most recent being in September 2023, the WH said.

Before departing Las Vegas, Biden assured reporters that he felt fine, and he was seen boarding Air Force One without wearing a mask.