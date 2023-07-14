Home / World News / Prices of Chinese gallium steady after rush to beat export curbs eases

Prices of Chinese gallium steady after rush to beat export curbs eases

Inquiries from foreign buyers have dissipated, researcher Shanghai Metals Market said, citing market participants. Risks rising as shipments may not able to leave before curbs kick in next month

Bloomberg
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 9:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Bloomberg News


A rush by overseas buyers for Chinese gallium — a niche-but-critical metal that’s soon to be subject to export controls — has eased off as the pace of inquiries slows and local prices stabilize.
 
Inquiries from foreign buyers have dissipated, researcher Shanghai Metals Market said in a note, citing market participants. Risks are rising as shipments may not able to leave before the curbs kick in next month, it said.

China announced the restrictions on gallium as well as a second metal, germanium, earlier this month in a move seen as an escalation of the country’s tit-for-tat trade war on technology with the US and Europe. The two metals are crucial to parts of the semiconductor, telecommunications and electric-vehicle industries, and the curbs prompted US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to voice her concern during a recent visit to Beijing.

After an initial gain, local gallium prices have steadied. The free-on-board price has been unchanged at $290 a kilogram for the past two days, according to Asian Metal Inc. That follows a 16% jump after the announcement of the restrictions, which require exporters to apply for licenses from the commerce ministry.

Chinese prices may drop later this year as the curbs keep more supply at home, exacerbating a domestic surplus, according to SMM. China is the top producer of primary gallium, with capacity of over 800 tons a year, it said. 

Global gallium prices have also steadied after a spike. This week, they’ve risen just 1.5% to $331 a kilogram, following a 27% surge last week as buyers rushed to lock in supply before the Chinese curbs start on Aug. 1.

© 2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Also Read

Comm min allows EPCMD to issue export registration, membership certificates

Pak minister urges export-oriented policies to accelerate economic growth

Earnings of primary base metal players to remain weak in near-term: Icra

Non-ferrous industry earnings to remain under pressure in FY24: Icra

India should target $350 bn exports through e-commerce by 2030: GTRI

Earth sizzled to global heat record in June, July: Meteorologists

Bangladesh diplomat Golam Sarwar appointed next SAARC secretary general

Indians will be able to make payments in rupees via UPI in France: PM Modi

Nothing is impossible: Woman pilot leading IAF's marching contingent

PIO nomination: Kamala Harris makes history with tie-breaking vote

Topics :ChinaMetalExportChina economy

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story