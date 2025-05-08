Home / World News / Pro-Palestinian demonstrators clash with security guards at Columbia univ

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators clash with security guards at Columbia univ

Videos and photos shared on social media showed dozens of protesters pushing past campus security officers and racing into the building

Pro-Palestinian protest, Columbia University
Pro-Palestinian protesters are loaded into NYPD buses after being detained by public safety officers, following a protest at Butler Library on the campus of Columbia University in New York, US. (Image: Reuters)
AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 7:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Pro-Palestinian protesters wearing masks and keffiyehs clashed with security guards Wednesday after staging a protest inside Columbia University's main library.

Videos and photos shared on social media showed dozens of protesters pushing past campus security officers and racing into the building. The group then hung Palestinian flags and other banners on bookshelves in an ornate reading room. Some also appeared to have scrawled "Columbia will burn" across framed pictures.

Other videos showed campus security officers barring another group of protesters from entering the library, with both sides shoving to try and force the other group aside. 

University officials said in a statement that the protest is so far isolated to one room in the library. They say protesters were asked for identification and ordered to disperse, but none immediately complied.

"They have been told that failure to comply will result in violations of our rules and policies and possible arrest," the officials said, noting that the disruption comes as students are studying and preparing for final exams.

"These disruptions of our campus and academic activities will not be tolerated. Individuals found to be in violation of University Rules and policies will face disciplinary consequences," officials added.

Also Read

Columbia University lays off 180 after Trump pulls $400 mn for antisemitism

No warrant needed to arrest Columbia activist due to risk of fleeing: US

Why is Trump targeting Harvard and other universities and what's at stake?

Immigration judge rules Columbia activist Mahmoud Khalil can be deported

Columbia's $400 million move seen as watershed in Trump-era academic fight

Mayor Eric Adams said police were monitoring the situation and in communication with the university. A police department said officers were aware of the disturbance and had been stationed nearby ready to intervene if requested.

Following threats by the Trump administration to its federal funding, Columbia in March announced sweeping policy changes. 

Among them, a ban on students wearing masks to conceal their identities and a rule that those protesting on campus must present their identification when asked. The school also said it had hired new public safety officers empowered to make arrests on campus.

Columbia University Apartheid Divest, a pro-Palestinian student group, said it had occupied part of Butler Library because it believed the university profited from "imperialist violence".

"Repression breeds resistance if Columbia escalates repression, the people will continue to escalate disruptions on this campus," the group wrote online.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

North Korea fires multiple missiles towards eastern waters: South Korea

Syria, Israel holding indirect talks to avoid escalation, says Prez Sharaa

US must let migrants challenge Libya deportations in court, says judge

US Fed holds rates steady, cites risk of higher inflation, unemployment

Disney earnings soar on resilient streaming growth, US parks revenue

Topics :ColumbiapalestineIsrael-Palestine

First Published: May 08 2025 | 7:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story