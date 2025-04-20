Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Israeli probe finds 'professional failures' in Palestine medic killings

Israeli probe finds 'professional failures' in Palestine medic killings

The military investigation found that the deputy battalion commander, due to poor night visibility, assessed that the ambulances belonged to Hamas militants

Video footage obtained from the incident shows the ambulances had lights flashing. | (Photo: Reuters)

AP Jerusalem
Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

An Israeli probe into the killings of Palestinian medics in Gaza says it has found professional failures and a deputy commander will be fired.

The findings issued on Sunday come after the killings of 15 medics last month by Israeli forces. Israel at first claimed that the medics' vehicles did not have emergency signals on when troops opened fire but later backtracked.

Cellphone video recovered from one of the medics contradicted Israel's initial account of the shooting.

The military investigation found that the deputy battalion commander, due to poor night visibility, assessed that the ambulances belonged to Hamas militants.

Video footage obtained from the incident shows the ambulances had lights flashing.

 

First Published: Apr 20 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

