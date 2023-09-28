Home / World News / Production at German VW plants resumes after disruption caused by IT issue

Production at German VW plants resumes after disruption caused by IT issue

The company said Thursday morning that the IT infrastructure problems were resolved during the night and production was resuming

AP Berlin
Volkswagen said on Wednesday evening that the IT disruption caused production to halt at its four vehicle manufacturing plants in Germany its Wolfsburg headquarters, Emden, Zwickau and Osnabrueck. It also affected some other facilities, including at subsidiary Audi, it said | Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 12:19 PM IST
Production at Volkswagen is resuming after a problem with the German automaker's information technology network caused a severe disruption, the company said Thursday.

Volkswagen said on Wednesday evening that the IT disruption caused production to halt at its four vehicle manufacturing plants in Germany its Wolfsburg headquarters, Emden, Zwickau and Osnabrueck. It also affected some other facilities, including at subsidiary Audi, it said.

The company said Thursday morning that the IT infrastructure problems were resolved during the night and production was resuming, German news agency dpa reported. It said there were no indications of any external cause for the disruption.

Volkswagen infrastructure

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 12:19 PM IST

