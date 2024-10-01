Project 33: US Navy unveils plan to counter China's military aggression

US Navy has unveiled "Project 33," a comprehensive seven-point strategy to counter Beijing's growing aggression in the Indo-Pacific region, with a focus on preparing for a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2027, Taiwan News reported. As tensions in the Taiwan Strait continue to simmer, US Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Lisa Franchetti introduced a 'strategic document' outlining plans to bolster Taiwan's defence capabilities. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On September 18, Admiral Lisa Franchetti released the "Navigation Plan for America's Warfighting Navy 2024." The document introduces "Project 33," a programme aimed at integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and human intelligence to ensure military superiority in the Western Pacific, as per Taiwan News.

At the core of Project 33 is the use of advanced robotic and autonomous systems, focusing on their practical application on the battlefield. The project outlines seven key objectives, which include, addressing delays in the maintenance of ships, submarines, and aircraft, expanding the use of robotic and autonomous systems to integrate more platforms quickly, establishing command centers suited for a distributed battlefield, recruiting and retaining top talent, improving service quality, enhancing combat training and repairing critical infrastructure to support shore-based operations

The US Navy is shifting its focus towards maximising efficiency and leveraging cuttiedge technologies, rather than expanding its fleet, according to Admiral Lisa Franchetti.

This strategic move is driven by anticipated fiscal and industrial constraints by 2027. The Navy aims to optimise its current capabilities, particularly drones and unmanned systems, to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving maritime landscape.

Further, she noted that many battlefield innovations have emerged in recent years during the Russia-Ukrainian War and the Red Sea Crisis. Ukraine's effective use of anti-ship missiles and drones helped suppress the Russian Black Sea fleet, while in the Red Sea region, Houthi forces employed ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones to launch large-scale attacks on US forces.

The admiral emphasised that although US sailors and systems were able to counter these technologies, the military gained valuable insights into the future of naval warfare, such as the use of robotic platforms and more affordable munitions to impose "asymmetric sea denial."

In response, the US Navy has introduced an enlisted Robotics Warfare Specialist rating, is working on integrating robotic and autonomous systems across its numbered fleets, and is testing drone countermeasures such as directed energy weapons.

While addressing an event at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, the US naval operations chief affirmed, "That while projections suggest the future US Navy will need to be larger, achieving this by 2027 is unlikely. She added, "I had to step back and think about how we can think, act, and operate differently with the resources we have to make the most gains in the shortest time possible."

China has increased military activities near Taiwan, prompting concerns over a potential invasion. The US, committed to supporting Taiwan's self-defence, has responded with increased naval presence and security aid.