Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Proposed UN resolution on Myanmar condemns military attacks on civilians

Proposed UN resolution on Myanmar condemns military attacks on civilians

It calls for safe, rapid, and unhindered humanitarian access at scale, expressing grave concern at the deteriorating humanitarian situation and restrictions on humanitarian access in the country

Myanmar military, Myanmar forces
The takeover was met with massive public opposition, which has since turned into armed resistance and civil war | Photo: Shutterstock
AP United Nations
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 9:48 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Britain circulated a wide-ranging United Nations resolution on Myanmar urging renewed peace efforts, condemning attacks on civilians especially by the Myanmar military and calling for a halt to illicit arms transfers.

The draft resolution obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press expresses alarm at the increased violence across Myanmar, which is engulfed in civil war between the military-led regime and resistance forces.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It calls for safe, rapid, and unhindered humanitarian access at scale," expressing grave concern at the deteriorating humanitarian situation and restrictions on humanitarian access in the country that led to rising food insecurity and hunger.

The proposed resolution warns that the current situation has the potential to further exacerbate discrimination, ethnically motivated violence, violations of international humanitarian law, human rights abuses, and conflict-related sexual violence.

Myanmar's military ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, 2021. It was the day Parliament was to reconvene following November 2020 elections, which her National League for Democracy party won overwhelmingly an outcome the military claims without evidence was based on fraud. Suu Kyi and party members remain under arrest.

The takeover was met with massive public opposition, which has since turned into armed resistance and civil war.

The military regime now faces its greatest challenge from the ethnic minority militias and people's defense forces who support the main opposition and have captured wide swaths of territory in fierce fighting in recent months.

More From This Section

Over 24K Indian-Americans sign up for NY event to be addressed by PM Modi

US military open to escorting Philippine ships in South China Sea: Official

Taiwan reports 30 Chinese PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels around territory

Harris to sit down with CNN for first interview since launching prez bid

Biden pushed Gaza pier over warnings it would undercut other aid routes

The draft resolution stresses the central role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the 10-country bloc whose 2021 peace plan has so far been rejected by Myanmar's generals. It calls for an immediate end to the violence and dialogue among contending parties brokered through an ASEAN envoy.

The draft resolution urges renewed efforts by the ASEAN special envoy to Myanmar, Alounkeo Kittikhoun, and new UN special envoy, Julie Bishop, to engage all relevant stakeholders to seek a peaceful, inclusive solution to the crisis in Myanmar.

Security Council negotiations on the draft resolution are expected to be tough.

The 15-member council approved its first-ever resolution on Myanmar in December 2022 by a vote of 12-0 with three abstentions Russia, China and India, who all have ties to the Myanmar regime. India's two-year term on the council ended that month, but Russia and China are veto-wielding permanent members of the council.

The proposed draft demands full implementation of the December 2022 resolution, which demanded an immediate end to violence in the Southeast Asian nation and urged its military rulers to release all arbitrarily detained prisoners, including Suu Kyi, and to restore democratic institutions.

It also called for the country's opposing parties to pursue dialogue and reconciliation and urged all sides to respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Why is China set to hold live-fire military drills along Myanmar border?

China conducting military patrols near Myanmar border as civil war rages

UN rights chief raises alarm about trapped Rohingya civilians in Myanmar

Premium

What peace in Bangladesh, Myanmar means for security in India's Northeast

Myanmar releases Japanese exec arrested for selling rice above set prices

Topics :MyanmarUnited NationsBritain

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story