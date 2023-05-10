Home / World News / PTI calls for countrywide shutdown in Pak to protest Imran's illegal arrest

PTI calls for countrywide shutdown in Pak to protest Imran's illegal arrest

Imran was taken into custody in a clumsy fashion by the paramilitary Rangers on Tuesday on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau

Press Trust of India Islamabad
PTI calls for countrywide shutdown in Pak to protest Imran's illegal arrest

1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 10:54 AM IST
Pakistan is bracing for another day of violence that broke out in many cities after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan for alleged corruption with the leaders of his party announcing a countrywide strike on Wednesday to protest against the fascist government.

The 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician was taken into custody in a clumsy fashion by the paramilitary Rangers on Tuesday on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by barging into a room of the Islamabad High Court where he came to attend a corruption case hearing.

First Published: May 10 2023 | 11:06 AM IST

